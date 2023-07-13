The Weekender, July 13-16: Yappy Hour, Garden Tour, Currier Block Party and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Happy weekend! There’s plenty of events to get you out and about while enjoying the beautiful summer weather!

July 13

Yappy Hour at the Biergarten, Merrimack NH – Bring your four-legged friends to Yappy Hour at the Biergarten from 6 to 8 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from The Traveling Foodie and a $1 from every beer sold will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Nashua.

July 14

An Evening with Tom Rush Accompanied by Matt Nakoa, Nashua NH – Make it a night out at the Nashua Center for the Arts with music by Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa. You can purchase your tickets here!

July 15

AR Workshop Grand Opening, Manchester NH – AR Workshop is hosting a Grand Opening for their new location on W. Merrimack Street! This open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. where you can tour the space and make a free mini-craft! Check here for more information and register ahead of time!

Palace Theatre “Manchester in Blooms” Garden Tour, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre and Demer’s Garden Center is teaming up for a Manchester garden tour. Register at Demer’s Garden Center from 9:30AM-noon with the tours of eight private gardens happening from 10AM-3PM. Check here for more information and to buy tickets ahead of time.

Block Party at the Currier, Manchester NH – The Currier Museum of Art is hosting a block party this Saturday from 4 until 9PM. This a free and family friendly event with games, live music, art, face painting and more! Check here for more information.

Planning Ahead?

August 10-12: Manchester Film Festival, Manchester NH

August 19: We Are One Festival (calling all vendors and sponsors!)

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH