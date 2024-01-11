The Weekender, January 11-14: Public Skating, Friendship Bracelets, skiing and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Enjoy the second weekend of the year by getting out of the house to beat the winter blues. Check out the mix below!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

January 11-14

Everett Arena Ice Skating, Concord NH – Douglas N. Everett Arena will be hosting public skating for a fee with skate rentals also available! Check here for more information and hours.

January 13

Art Exhibition Opening Reception: Push Pull, Manchester NH – Celebrate and meet the artists exhibiting “Push Pull” at See Saw Art starting at 4PM. This will be on exhibit until January 28th but will be a great opportunity to connect with Jane Cohen, Tracy Hayes, and Dave Pettengill. Check out more information here.

Charm & Create – Friendship Bracelets and Keychains, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market will be hosting a fun workshop to create your own friendship bracelets and keychains! No experience is necessary as the instructor will help guide you along. This workshop starts at 2PM and make sure to purchase your ticket here!

One Great Rate , Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area is offering one great rate every Saturday in January. One great rate includes ski, snowboard, lesson tips, rentals and tubing! Get your tickets here for a fun Saturday.

Planty Tattoo Flash, Merrimack NH – Knotted Finds and NH Tattoo are teaming up for a planty tattoo flash sale! This starts at noon and goes until 6PM. This is a great way to support local and try to get rid of the winter blues.

Planning Ahead?

January 20: Drag – Taylor Swift The Eras Show, Concord NH

January 20: Conservation Commission outreach tour “Manchester, the Merrimack and the Mills,’ Manchester NH

January 26-28: Concord NH Winter Fest, Concord NH