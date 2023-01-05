The Weekender, Jan. 5-8: Disney on Ice, Portsmouth’s 400th Birthday and Tim Allen!

MANCHESTER, NH – Happy New Year! It’s the first full weekend of 2023, choose an event or two from the mix below to figure out how you’ll spend it!

Don't see what you're looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below.

Multi-Day Events

January 5-8

Disney on Ice, Manchester NH- Disney on Ice is back once again at the SNHU Arena! Watch some of your classic Disney characters along with recent fan favorites such as Moana, Anna and Elsa with lighting special effects and of course, skating. You can find out more about the show and purchase your tickets here.

January 6-7

Frozen Fenway, Boston MA- College hockey will once again return to Fenway Park this week. Watch doubleheader hockey from some of the best men’s and women’s college hockey teams in the country. Check out the schedule here, purchase your tickets, how to get there and information on parking.

January 6

Portsmouth 400th Kickoff Party, Portsmouth NH- Portsmouth is turning 400 this year! The opening celebrations to kickoff the 400th year of Portsmouth’s birthday will begin at Prescott Park at 4 PM. This is a free event, but make sure to register here before you go!

January 7

Super Sampler Saturday, Manchester NH- The YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting a Super Sampler Saturday. All skills levels are welcome as the YMCA will showcase their favorite classes and is free to attend for both members and non-members. You can check here for more information and a schedule of events.

Tim Allen, Boston MA- Award-winning and stand-up comedian will be coming to the Wang Theatre with his new stand-up show. This comedy show is for 18+ audiences and is sure to be a funny night at the Wang Theatre. Buy your tickets here, plan where to park and even pre-order your drinks!

January 8

Flights and Flow (Yoga), Manchester NH- Pipe Dream Brewing will be hosting a yoga class starting at 11 AM. After your yoga session, enjoy a 4 oz pour of beer to celebrate. Make sure to bring your mat, yoga blocks and water.

Planning Ahead?

January 19-22 – Cirque de Soleil – Corteo, Manchester NH

February 10 – Jeff Dunham, Manchester NH