The Weekender, Jan 26-29: Winter Carnival, Art & Bloom, Bird Walk and more…

Multi-Day Events

January 26-28

Art & Bloom, Concord, NH- The Concord Garden Club and the League of NH Craftsmen will be hosting their Art & Bloom exhibition at the League of NH Craftsmen headquarters in Concord. This is a free exhibit where visitors will view arrangements designed by members and the community to reflect League artwork that was chosen for interpretation.

January 27-29

CATS: Young Actors Edition, Derry NH- The Majestic Theatre will be performing CATS: Young Actors Edition throughout the weekend at the Derry Opera House. The Young Actors Edition is an interpretation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical which is tailored for young actors. Check here for showtimes and to purchase your tickets.

A Market Day at Birka – Doubletree Hotel in Manchester, NH.- While it has been several years since this event was held, you will find that the populace of Stonemarche doesn’t intend to change much of anything. As always, we have arranged the following activities to amuse our guests: a large indoor market with nearly a hundred merchants, a Ball *and* a Hafla, an A&S display, meetings, and martial activities including a heavy list bear pit tournament, fencing and youth combat. Please join us as we ignore the cold, snow and ice outdoors, and have a fantastic time with our friends! More info here.

January 27

Inspired by Jackson Pollock – 48 Bridge St., Nashua – Hosted by Positive Street Art – Our new “Inspired by” series gives the attendee an opportunity to be inspired by watching a film of the chosen famous artist and/or joining a creative painting session to explore inspiration through the artist’s style and life. These events will be held monthly. It is free to watch the film, and an extra cost for the creative painting session. TICKETS to watch film are FREE (Please RSVP) – Movie begins promptly at 6:30pm TICKETS FOR CREATIVE PAINTING SESSION $30 (includes supplies) – Please arrive by 6 to prepare before the film begins. SNACKS AND BEVERAGES ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. Ticket link.

Paint Night at Chunky’s Cinema Pub – We’re bringing in local Artistic SUPERSTAR, Katrina Reid back to Chunky’s for a Paint Nite style event at 7:30pm! As you know, no paint experience is necessary as Katrina supplies your art materials to create her personal fall masterpiece… BEARLY WINTER! By the end of the event, held inside one of our comfortable auditoriums, you’ll feel like you’ve been a painter your whole life and you’ll have a great time with friends, good laughs, cocktails and pub food! Doors open at 6:30pm. $35. Click for tickets.

January 28

Hooksett Winter Carnival, Hooksett NH- Hooksett Kiwanis and Hooksett Chamber of Commerce is hosting their winter carnival starting at 10 AM at Hooksett Town Hall. This event is free admission with an ice sculpture, food, and also make sure to bring your own sleds for sledding! Check here for more information.

Bella Vita Dance Company Open House, East Side Plaza, Manchester NH- Bella Vita Dance Company is hosting an open house starting at 1PM with a free Salsa lesson! This is a free event but make sure to RSVP as soon as you can!

Bird Walk, Auburn NH- NH Aududon at Massabesic Center is hosting several bird walks throughout the winter, with one being held this Saturday starting at 9AM. This is a ticketed event, and the price of the ticket also includes a binocular rental. Make sure to dress warmly as this walk is between 1-2 miles.

Craig Rousseau Gargoyles & Darkwing Duck Signing! Double Midnight Comics @Factory on Willow, 252 Willow St. 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Join us for our first signing at the All New, All Different Double Midnight Manchester! Our good friend Craig Rousseau will be coming by to sign our Double Midnight Exclusive Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck #1 variants as well as any other comics he’s worked on over the years!

Get your Skis on – One Great Rate at McIntyre Ski Area -Enjoy all McIntyre Ski Area has to offer with One Great Rate on select Saturday dates. January 7, 14, 21, 28, February 4, 11, 18, 25 & March 4, 11, 18, (TBD) 3:30pm – $58 includes skiing, snowboarding, tubing, rentals. 5:30pm or after until 9pm $48 Lesson tips are available from 3:30-7:30pm. Après ski with live music, hot cocoa and cash bar.

Seattle Night at the Shaskeen – A Tribute to Seattle Icons: Layne Staley & Chris Cornell – Enjoy a night of 90s Grunge with Nothingsafe: An Alice in Chains Experience making their NH debut, along with special guest, Justin Ballard, performing an intimate set of songs by Chris Cornell of Soundgarden. 9 p.m. – midnight.

LaBelle Winery’s 10th Anniversary Masquerade Gala (Amherst) – Come celebrate our 10 Year Anniversary in Amherst, NH at our Masquerade Gala on January 28th, 2023! This event includes an amazing 4-course dinner, sparkling wine toast, and entertainment from Cirque De Light, including a fire walker and juggler! We’ll also have fireworks to commemorate the occasion! The dance floor will be open to enjoy a live performance by the Do I Do Band. This is a black tie event, with masquerade masks encouraged! Get the details here.

January 29

Paint your Pet Workshop, Londonderry NH- Long Blue Cat is hosting a relaxing after starting at 1PM to paint your pet! A ticket includes a canvas with your pet sketched on it. After you purchase your ticket, make sure to send a photo of your pet three days before the event so it’s ready for you to paint on Sunday. Check here for more information.

13th ANNUAL NEW ENGLAND WINTER BLUES FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4pm – After 13 years of sold-out shows all around New England the New England Winter Blues Festival makes its first stop at the wonderful Rex Theatre. This year features a cavalcade of international blues guitar giants. Learn more here.

Bill Gilman Fun Run Ski/Snowboard Race – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. McIntyre Ski Area. Annual ski and snowboard race for all ages and abilities! Spend the day at McIntyre. All ages welcome- prizes and raffles will be held. Just a good excuse to come ski with old friends and new!!! Sign up today- $20 includes your lift ticket for the day!!! https://www.skireg.com/bobgilmanfunrun

Planning Ahead?

February 1: Ribbon Cutting, Double Midnight Comics, 252 Willow Street

February 2-4: Ice Bar | Carnevale di Venezia, A Festival of Ice!

February 4: Queen City Rotary Club Comedy Bowl, Manchester NH

February 10: Jeff Dunham at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH

February 11: DJ Ras 1 at Candia Road Brewing Co., Manchester NH