The Weekender, Jan 19-23: Nordic gnomes felting class, salsa dancing, Beatlejuice, and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It looks to be a snowy weekend ahead of us, if you’re feeling adventurous to get out and about take a look at the lineup below. If you’re busy this weekend or don’t want to brave the cold, start to plan ahead by checking out the future events!

Multi-Day Events

January 19-26

Cirque de Soleil – Corteo, Manchester NH- See one of Cirque de Soleil’s most enchanting shows, Coreto, this weekend at the SNHU Arena. You can purchase your tickets here for a variety of show times this weekend.

January 20

Nordic Gnomes Felting Class, Pembroke NH- Little Vintage Venue in downtown Pembroke is hosting a nordic gnomes felting class starting at 5PM. This class and kit for purchase will be a great opportunity for beginners to get clear step by step instructions. Check their website for more information and to purchase your ticket ahead of class.

January 21

One Great Rate, Manchester NH- McIntyre Ski Area is hosting a one great rate event on certain Saturdays throughout the winter. One Great Rate applies to skiing, snowboarding, tubing and rentals. Check here for more information about One Great Rate and make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time.

4 Hour Salsa Boot Camp, Manchester NH- Belle Vita Dance Academy is hosting a 4 hour salsa intensive boot camp that will reinforce and teach you the technical foundations and fundamentals. Check here for more information and purchase your tickets ahead of time.

Beatlejuice, Derry NH- Beatlejuice will be at the Tupelo Music Hall starting at 8 PM. For over 18 years Beatles fans have been enjoying the sounds of Beatlejuice who cover Beatles favorites and solo careers of the Beatles. Make sure to Purchase your tickets here!

January 22

Kegs & “Eggs”, Manchester NH- The Sleazy Vegan and To Share will be joining forces for breakfast this coming Sunday. To Share will be opening early at 10 AM for a tasty vegan breakfast. Check here for more information.

January 23

NH Craft Brew Conference & Trade Show, Manchester NH– The fourth annual conference and tradeshow will be hosted

at the Executive Court Banquet Facility. This even will bring together independent craft brewers and anyone working in the brewing and craft brewing industry. Purchase your tickets here.

Planning Ahead?

February 4: Queen City Rotary Club Comedy Bowl, Manchester NH

February 10: Jeff Dunham at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH

February 11: DJ Ras 1 at Candia Road Brewing Co., Manchester NH