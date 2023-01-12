The Weekender, Jan. 12-15th: Ice Fest, LaBelle Lights, Friday Night Comedy and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It may be cold outside, but there’s still plenty of activities to be happening to get you out of the house! Enjoy a comedy show at the Rex or bundle up to enjoy ice displays or a Christmas tree bonfire. Check out the mix below and make sure to plan ahead for upcoming events within the next few weeks!

Multi-Day Events

January 12-14th

Tap House Ice Fest, Hooksett NH- The Tap House is celebrating 10 years with an ice fest! Held at their sister location, Oscar Barn Wedding Venue, the Tap House will include a cocktail luge, ice displays, music, cocktails, food and more. You can purchase your tickets and food/beverage tokens here, at the Tap House or at the door.

January 12-15th

LaBelle Lights, Derry NH- LaBelle Winery Derry will have their final weekend of their LaBelle Lights event. View over 500,000 lights in a relaxing stroll before or after grabbing a bite to eat at LaBelle Market or sitting down for a meal at Americus. You can purchase your tickets here or at the event, check out more information about the event here.

January 12th

Houseplants 101, Virtual- The Lyman Estate Greenhouses will be hosting a virtual talk about how to best grow houseplants. Topics will range from proper cultural conditions and how to choose the best houseplants for your home. There will be a Q&A so make sure to come prepared to chat about your own house plants! This webinar is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.

January 13th

Friday Night Comedy, Manchester NH- What’s more to do on a Friday night in January than enjoying comedy? Carolyn Plummer and Friends will be providing laughs starting at 7:30 at the Rex Theatre. Purchase your tickets here or buy them at the door.

January 14th

Life’s a Drag, Manchester NH- Chunky’s Cinema Pub Manchester is hosting a 21+ drag show starting at 9PM. This is a high energy and interactive show, bring your friends and watch some of New England’s fiercest entertainers. Make sure to purchase your tickets here before they sell out!

Auburn Christmas Tree Burn – 7 p.m. Auburn Pitts: This is a 21+ event* Join us for our annual Xmas tree burn! Live music from TapeDeck Heroez, jello shots and drink specials! More info on Facebook.

Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire, Newbury MA- Starting at 3PM, come celebrate the end of the holiday season at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm. You can visit the first floor of the 1690 farmhouse from 3 to 4 PM, then walk to the bonfire in the field to enjoy some food and beverages for purchase. Make sure to buy your parking pass ahead of time to make sure you get parking for this event.

January 15th

1964: The Tribute, Manchester NH- Rolling Stone Magazine considers 1964 the Tribute “the number one Beatles tribute in the World.” Listen to the recreation of early Beatles classics at the Palace Theatre starting at 7 PM. Make sure to purchase your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

January 19-22: Cirque de Soleil – Corteo, Manchester NH

February 10: Jeff Dunham at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH

February 11: DJ Ras 1 at Candia Road Brewing Co., Manchester NH