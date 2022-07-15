The Weekender: Highlights of happenings in and around Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Everybody’s working for the weekend, which is now upon us. We’ve rounded-up some highlights below of things to do and places to go. Don’t just sit there; get out and do something.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below.

MULTI-DAY EVENTS:

July 15-17

Art Nabe – Ticketed event. Over the weekend, ART NABE will spotlight local talent with an emphasis on underrepresented small business owners and creatives as vendors and performers in Manchester, NH. Come support your “NABE”bors at ART NABE’s market during the day and sundown community events once the lights go out. This is your chance to connect with and empower local small business owners and creatives! Click here for tickets – prices vary for selected events.

Great American Ribfest, Merrimack. Ticketed event. Taking place at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Merrimack NH, the outdoor Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival will feature great food, great live music, great beer, and great fun – all to support the Merrimack Rotary Club! Click here for more info.

NASCAR Weekend at “The Magic Mile”: Ticketed event. NH Motor Speedway, Loudon: Friday Night Dirt Duels will kick off the Ambetter 301 NASCAR weekend on July 15. This year’s event will feature Dirt Midget Association & Sprint Cars of New England competitors each racing to win $3,000 & U.S. Legend Cars International drivers racing to win $1,500. There will also be fireworks, a concert & the start of a three-day 50/50 Raffle to benefit the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. Doubleheader Saturday will kick off New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 2022 NASCAR race weekend on July 16 with a 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Whelen Manufactured in America 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at 6 p.m. Adult tickets start at just $35, and as always, kids under 12 are free! The NASCAR Cup Series will make its traditional mid-summer visit to “The Magic Mile” on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. for the Ambetter 301. Adult tickets start at just $49 while kids 12 & under are only $10!

FRIDAY – July 15

14th Annual Tupelo Benefit Concert and Auction – 6-11 p.m. Ticketed event. Headlining performers this year will be 33 1/3 Killer Queen Experience delivering the incredibly authentic sound of the legendary band, Queen! Our Benefit Concert and Auction has become a signature event that raises critical funding to support uninsured children, adolescents and adults with direct access to comprehensive emergency, clinical and medical services, case management, substance use treatment and community-based counseling support. Ticketed event. Headlining performers this year will be 33 1/3 Killer Queen Experience delivering the incredibly authentic sound of the legendary band, Queen! Our Benefit Concert and Auction has become a signature event that raises critical funding to support uninsured children, adolescents and adults with direct access to comprehensive emergency, clinical and medical services, case management, substance use treatment and community-based counseling support. Click for tickets

SATURDAY July 16

MTA Hampton Beach Bus Excursion – 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. departure. Manchester Transit is providing seasonal fixed route service from Manchester, NH to Hampton Beach, four times during the Summer of 2022! Buses depart Veterans Park (775 Elm St. Manchester) at: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Returning from the Hampton Beach Pavilion (Ocean Blvd. Hampton) at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. $5 Excursion Pass required. Sold ONLY at Veterans Park on the day of the event, beginning at 7 a.m. Cash or Credit.

Currier Museum Summer Block Party – 4 pm to 9 p.m. The entire museum will be open free of charge. Outdoor activities include live music, art activities, special performances, and programs for visitors of all ages. Food trucks will be on hand, plus a beer and wine tent for 21+. Click here for more information.

Swim with a Misson – Northeast Delta Dental Stadium – 4 p.m. Ticketed event. A Salute to Our Heroes. Swim With A Mission (SWAM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has given almost $7 million to Veteran service and support organizations that provide critical services to our Veterans since 2017. The Veteran organizations that we support provide housing, take care of our homeless, support day-to-day services, provide service and support K-9s, scholarships, jobs, create equine immersion programs and support art programs. Please go to www.swam.org to get more details about how you can get involved with us and our mission. Click here for tickets.

Classic Car Show, Londonderry: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Aviation Museum’s annual Classic Car Show. (Rain date is Saturday, July 23.) Admission to the grounds for spectators is $5 per adult; children 12 and under free. Admission is cash only. Food trucks. Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances. It’s a great chance for proud owners to show off their completed projects or works in progress, and for the public to check out some amazing rides from all over New England. The show will include a display of antique restored fire trucks, courtesy of the Amoskeag Reserve Engine Company, a local chapter of the national fire apparatus preservation society. The car show is held on the grounds of the Aviation Museum, with close-up views of the action on nearby Runway 17-35 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Pups & Pints with Cloud K9 and Able Ebenezer Brewing Company, Merrimack: 1-4 p.m. An afternoon full of food, beer, and a whole lot of wagging butts!Come meet the staff of Cloud K9, learn more about our daycare, grooming, training, and enrichment programs, and tour our facility!

We will have raffles, games, pools, and plenty of activities for you and your pups! Stop at Able for some drinks, and check out the Puddle Jumper Food Truck for lunch!

July Open Mic at The Bookery: Free. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Show off your talents to a supportive community! Perform anything you like, including comedy, short stories, poetry, music, magic, etc. All ages are welcome.

Tarot & Sound Healing at Soul & Shadow, Manchester: Ticketed event. The evening begins with a 15 minute mediation and gentle movement, then moves into the sound healing led by Tarot Reader/Medium and Musician Nicky Defrancesco. Listening to the vibrations of the crystal singing bowls and violin/viola. Some benefits of listening to Crystal Singing bowls: Reduces anxiety/stress, stimulates the immune system, deep relaxation, assist with chakra cleansing and energy clearing. After the sound bath, we’ll close with a collective tarot message circle. Ticket information.

SUNDAY July 17

Southern New Hampshire Cars and Coffee – 8-10:30 a.m. Happens every third or fourth Sunday (check SNHCC FB) of the month throughout the summer. All cars are welcome! Roll in with your crew, or roll in alone. Make new friends and hang with old ones. Grab some local coffee and chat about what you love, your car! Comcast Lot, 676 Island Pond Road, Manchester. Please bring a canned item for the NH Food Bank to donate. We will also accept cash donations.

Sunday Funday at the Farm – J&F Farms, 124 Chester Road, Derry – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. A family-owned farm since 1906 with fresh quality produce, meat and eggs, and seasonal products. Come for live music, hayrides, petting farm, food trucks.