The Weekender, Feb 9-12: Backcountry Ski Festival, Orchids, Chocolate Stroll and more…

Multi-Day Events

February 9-12

Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, North Conway NH– Enjoy an extended weekend skiing in the mountains. This is an event for those who want to experience the adventure of White Mountain terrain. Guided tours, friendly competitions, music, jamboree and more. Check out more information here for this weekend long event!

February 10-12

NH Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale, Nashua NH- The NH Orchid Society will be hosting their annual show and sale at the Courtyard by Marriot in Nashua. Speaker, free guided tours, exhibits, plants, and more! Check here for hours, ticket info and more.

February 10

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled, Manchester NH- Jeff Dunham will be at the SNHU Arena this Friday night giving laughs along with his pals. Buy your tickets here, the show starts at 7PM!

February 11

Tales from the Queen City, Shaskeen in Manchester – An evening of storytelling at The Shaskeen featuring six Mancunions with stories to amaze and confuse you. 4-6 p.m. More info here.

Downtown Nashua Chocolate Stroll, Nashua NH- Enjoy your Saturday eating chocolate as you make your rounds in Downtown Nashua. Participating locations will be offering various chocolate treats to visitors. Check here for more info and participating businesses.

Art Reception: All Together Now, Manchester NH- Check out See Saw Art and their All Together Now exhibition. This is juried by Amy Regan who is See Saw Art’s owner and Rochester Museum of Fine Arts co-founder. Check here for more information on this salon style exhibition lasting until February 26th.

Love is Brewing Mini Makers Market, Portland ME- Belleflower Brewing is hosting their second annual “Love is Brewing” makers market. Check out some local makers and brews to buy gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Springfield Museum Sensory Friendly Saturday, Springfield MA- Some exhibits will open early or be modified to provide less noise, less bright light, and cool-down spaces for those who have a sensory sensitivity at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum and Springfield Science Museum. Check here for more information on this recurring event.

DJ Ras 1 at Candia Road Brewing Co., Manchester NH- DJ Ras 1 will be spinning reggae music at Candia Road Brewing Company starting at 5PM. Check here for more info!

Planning Ahead?

February 15: Scratch Ticket Bingo, Manchester NH

February 19: 603 Charcuterie at Cafe la Reine North End, Manchester NH

February 19: Prosecco Brunch, Bedford NH