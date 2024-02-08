The Weekender, Feb. 9 – 11: ‘Heat Wave’ Exhibition, Downtown Nashua Chocolate Stroll, Drag Bingo and more…

There’s plenty to do this weekend, take your pick to get you out of the house!

Multi-Day Events

February 10 – 25

Heat Wave, Manchester NH – See Saw Art Gallery will be exhibiting “Heat Wave” through February 25 with an opening reception occurring on February 10 from 4 until 8 PM. “Heat Wave” will feature artwork by Marjorie Williams, Bréa Corcoran, Elizabeth Melnyczuk, and Daniel Freaker. Find out more information here about See Saw Art on Hanover St.!

February 9

Winter Bike to Work Day, Manchester NH – Winter Bike to Work Day will take place across the world on February 9th. Manchester residents will pledge to bike to work and meet other riders along the way. Pledge here to ride your bike on Friday and checkout the different places you can stop at to and from work!

Double Midnight National Pizza Day Celebration, Manchester NH – Double Midnight Comics is hosting a National Pizza Day Celebration! Come out and enjoy some great games, while getting free pizza. Make sure to be playing a game by 7 to get your pizza.

February 10

7th Annual Downtown Nashua Chocolate Stroll, Nashua NH – The 7th Annual Downtown Nashua Chocolate Stroll will take place this Saturday from 12 until 3 p.m. This event allows you to taste chocolate treats through Downtown Nashua’s shops boutiques, restaurants and breweries. Check out the list of participating businesses here.

Chinese New Year Festival, Nashua NH – YMCA of Greater Nashua and Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon at the Westwood Park Y. This celebration will be full of traditions, crafts, food, activities and more.

Drag Bingo, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing will be hosting Drag Bingo starting at 2PM. A bingo card is free will purchase of beer or food and the game starts at 2PM!

February 11

Not Your Nana’s Cross Stitch Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market is hosting ‘Not Your Nana’s Cross Stitch Workshop from 4:15PM until 6:15PM. This class is for 10+ where you will learn to cross stitch your own design or even work with a sample design. Purchase your tickets here!

Reading to Rescues, Humane Society of Greater Nashua – This on-site education program offered by HSFN benefits readers and rescues by providing socialization for the shelter pets and reading practice for kids in front of a non-judgmental audience. Readers may bring their books from home, or borrow one from the shelter’s lending library. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd, Nashua, NH 03064

Planning Ahead?

February 24: Combat Zone 83, Manchester, NH

February 24: Merrimack Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park, Merrimack, NH

February 29: The Currier’s Kara Walker Exhibition, Manchester, NH