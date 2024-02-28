The Weekender, Feb. 29-March 3: Orchid Show, One Great Rate, Language Exchange and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’ve made it through February and Spring is on the horizon. Take some time to enjoy your weekend, you earned it.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

March 1 – 3

31st Annual Orchid Society Show, Nashua NH – The New Hampshire Orchid Society is hosting their 31st annual orchid show at the Courtyard Nashua. You’ll be able to see amazing blooms with guided tours, educational programming, vendors and more. Check here for more information and ticket prices.

February 29

The Currier’s Kara Walker Exhibition, Manchester NH – The Kara Walker Exhibition will be opened to the public at the Currier Museum of Art starting February 29. This exhibition visits the history of the antebellum South and Civil war through race, slavery, gender and politics. Check here for hours and admission prices.

March 1

The Bohemian Opening Day , Bedford NH – The Bohemian is opening their brand new location in Bedford starting at 10AM. Check out one-of-a-kind crystals and other items at a wonderful local crystal shop.

Heav’nly Donuts Opening, Nashua NH – Heav’nly Donuts is opening up their new location in Nashua this coming Friday! Starting at 8AM you’ll be able to stop by until 3PM to get a free donut and make sure to take some for the road. Check here for more information.

March 2

One Great Rate, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area is offering their One Great Rate every Saturday through the end of March. One Great Rate is offered for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and rentals. Check here for hours and to purchase your tickets.

March 3

Language Exchange, Manchester NH – Every Sunday, To Share Brewing hosts a language exchange from 5 until 7PM. This is great for individuals who speak or are learning other languages to be able to eat, drink and mingle with others!

Planning?

March 12: Drop-in and Build a Leprechaun Trap, Hooksett NH

March 15: 33rd Annual Wild Irish Breakfast, Nashua NH

March 18: Pruning Ornamental Trees and Shrubs, Nashua NH

May 2: Taco Tour, Manchester NH