The Weekender, Feb. 23-26: Rocks & Crystals, Winter Fest, Rescue Adoption event and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Ease your way into school vacation week with some local events to get you out of the house. Check the mix below for some local events that you can enjoy on your own or with your kiddos!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

February 23-36

New Hampshire Rock & Crystal Shop Open House, Merrimack NH- Rough Stone LLC is hosting its first open house of the year. Head to Merrimack to check out new rocks and crystals that Rough Stone has to offer. Check here for more info and hours.

February 24

Snowshoe Animal Tracking, Laconia NH- Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is continuing their Winter Wonders Week with a snowshoe animal tracking event starting at 10 AM. Take a walk in the woods to explore the signs of animals and how to identify. Look here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

Lapsit Storytime, Manchester NH- The Main Manchester Library will be holding a lapsit storytime in the Children’s storytime area starting at 10AM. This is for ages 6-23 months, per your little one and enjoy a story. Look here for more information.

February 25

Winter Fest with L.L. Bean, Salem NH- Tuscan Village will be hosting a Winter Fest with L.L. Bean starting at 11AM. There will be hot cocoa, kids crafts and more. Make sure to bring your pup to get a free bandana as well. Check here for more information.

Birding Walk, Auburn NH- NH Audubon will be hosting a birding walk among the trails at the Massabesic Center in Auburn. This is an informal walk, all ages and skill levels are welcome. Binocular rental is included with ticket price and make sure to dress for the weather. Check here for more information.

February 26

Darbster Rescue Adoption Event, Nashua NH- Darbster Rescue will be hosting an adoption event at Petsmart in Nashua. There will be dogs and cats looking for their forever homes starting at 11AM. If you’re looking to expand your family with a furry friend, here’s a chance to support a great local rescue and animals who are in need.

Planning Ahead?

March 2: The Office Trivia Nite, Manchester NH

March 4: Yung Gravy, Manchester NH

March 20: Bruce Springsteen, Boston MA

April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester NH