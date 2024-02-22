The Weekender, Feb. 22 – 25: Girl Scouts Cookie & Beer, Merrimack Winter Carnival, MCL Booksale and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s hard to believe that it’s the last week of February! Take a look at the mix below to plan your weekend plans.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

February 10 – 25

Heat Wave, Manchester NH – See Saw Art Gallery will be exhibiting “Heat Wave” through February 25 with an opening reception occurring on February 10 from 4 until 8 PM. “Heat Wave” will feature artwork by Marjorie Williams, Bréa Corcoran, Elizabeth Melnyczuk, and Daniel Freaker. Find out more information here about See Saw Art on Hanover St.!

February 22 – 25

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company will be hosting a Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing weekend. This will feature and assortment of To Share beers and some of your favorite Girl Scout Cookies. This event is only while supplies last, so make sure to get there early!

February 24

Combat Zone 83, Manchester NH – Combat Zone MMA will be at SNHU Arena this coming Saturday with doors opening at 4:30PM. This is New England’s longest running fight promotion that has a lively atmosphere for all ages. Purchase your tickets here!

Merrimack Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park, Merrimack NH – The 32nd Annual Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park will start this Saturday at 12PM. This event is meant for individuals to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months with games, crafts, and other activities. This is a free community event, check out the details here!

Manchester City Library Booksale, Manchester NH – Manchester City Library is hosting their booksale this coming Saturday starting at 10AM. The pricing will be $10 per average-sized grocery bag filled with materials. Please make sure to bring your own bag and if you aren’t able to, brown grocery bags can be provided to you. Payment is in cash or check only, so make sure to be prepared!

Magical Market, Manchester NH – The 3rd Magical Market will be held from 10AM to 6PM at the Manchester Masonic Temple. There will be many small, local businesses as well as healers and readers on two full floors. Check here for more info!

Alcohol Inks Workshop, Nashua NH – Hollis Arts Society will be hosting an Alcohol Inks Workshop and is limited to 16 students. This is a five and a half hour long workshop where you can learn the basic of alcohol inks. When you register you will be sent a supply list to ensure that you have everything that you need or you can purchase a supplies kit for $15.

Seed Starting Seminar, Nashua NH – Nashua Farmers’ Exchange is hosting a seed starting seminar from 10AM until 11AM. This seminar will be about how to start your own seeds so make sure to come prepared with your notebook!

February 25

Manchester Wedding Show, Manchester NH – New England Wedding Association is hosting a NH Bridal Show this weekend starting at 12PM until 3PM. There will be plenty of area vendors which include photographers, bakeries, and more! Make sure to get your tickets here!

Planning?

February 29: The Currier’s Kara Walker Exhibition, Manchester, NH

March 1-3: 31st Annual Orchid Society Show, Courtyard Nashua, Nashua NH

March 15: 33rd Annual Wild Irish Breakfast, Nashua NH