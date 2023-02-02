The Weekender, Feb 2-6: Craft Fair, Keene Ice & Snow Festival, Wedding Expo, Reptile Expo and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s going to be a chilly weekend! If you’re up to brave the cold, there’s events happening around town to help you kick the winter blues. We recommend double checking these events before leaving just in case there are any updates or cancellations due to the upcoming cold weather. Stay warm!

Multi-Day Events

February 1-5

All Summer Long Beach Party at Pipe Dream Brewing, Manchester NH- Pipe Dream Brewing will be enjoying the beach this weekend. The taproom will be covered in sand to give you the true beach experience. Enjoy food, games, dancing and beer!

February 3

Celebrity Restaurateur, Manchester NH- Diz’s Cafe will be hosting DJ Tom Moore as a Celebrity Restaurateur this Friday night starting at 5PM. Money will be raised for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Diz’s will donate 10% of the proceeds from Tom’s Celebrity menu.

R-Rated Family Feud Game Night at Chunky’s, Manchester NH- Doors open at 7PM, and the Game Night begins at 8PM for LIVE R-Rated Family Feud Game Night. There will also be prizes for the top teams! Grab a group of friends and get together for a night of laughs!

February 4

Valentine’s Craft Fair, Derry NH- Get started early on your Valentine’s Day shopping with 20 local vendors at Marion Gerrish Community Center & Thrift Shop. This indoor event starts at 11AM and only lasts until 2, so make sure to get out and support your local crafters!

60’s Night, Concord NH- Area 23 Concord will be hosting a collection of musicians who will be playing songs from the 1960s. Dress up for the decade, enjoy a drink and listen to some classic music from the 60s.

Nashua Craft Fair, Nashua NH– The Nashua Craft Fair will be starting at 9AM this Saturday at the Eagles Wing Function Hall. There will be over 40+ crafters and vendors. This is a great way to support and shop locally to get some gifts before Valentine’s Day.

Keene Ice & Snow Festival, Keene NH- This will be a free family fun day that will host ice carvers and other events including snow sliding, train ride, roaming circus acts, s’mores, a scavenger hunt and more. Check out more information here!

Queen City Rotary Club Comedy Bowl, Manchester NH- The Queen City Rotary Club will be hosting their Comedy Bowl annual fundraiser. This event includes a silent auction, buffet dinner, cash bar and comedy show. This show will support youth charities and other agencies across Greater Manchester. You can check here for more information on this event.

February 5

Sunday Sketch & Sip, Manchester NH- Cat Alley Cafe will be hosting Sketch & Sip Sunday brunches as a way to bring together community, cats, bottomless mimosas and more. There will be 50 community sketchbooks for drawing, “Bob the Cat” coloring books as an ode to the cafe’s mascot, $15 bottomless mimosas and brunch specials. Check here for more information.

WZID Wedding Expo, Manchester NH- The WZID Wedding Expo hosted by Bellman Jewelers will be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester NH. Meet local vendors available to help make your big day a special one! Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

Reptile Expo, Manchester NH- The New England Reptile Expo will once again be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton by Manchester NH. The event starts at 9AM with over 200+ vendor tables with pet herps and supplies. Check out the list of vendors and purchase your tickets at the door!

Planning Ahead?

February 10: Jeff Dunham at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH

February 11: DJ Ras 1 at Candia Road Brewing Co., Manchester NH

February 19: 603 Charcuterie at Cafe la Reine North End, Manchester NH