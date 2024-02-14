The Weekender, Feb. 16-19: Dueling Pianos, Emo Night, Disco and more…

Manchester, NH – It looks to be a nice and chilly February weekend, check out the list of events to help you enjoy the weekend!

Multi-Day Events

February 10 – 25

Heat Wave, Manchester NH – See Saw Art Gallery will be exhibiting “Heat Wave” through February 25 with an opening reception occurring on February 10 from 4 until 8 PM. “Heat Wave” will feature artwork by Marjorie Williams, Bréa Corcoran, Elizabeth Melnyczuk, and Daniel Freaker. Find out more information here about See Saw Art on Hanover St.!

February 15

News & Brews at To Share Brewing, Manchester, NH – Come by February 15 for the release of To Share’s NHPR collaboration brew; A Love Letter to Manchester. Stay for Manchester NH-themed trivia with NHPR hosts; Rick Ganley and Taylor Quimbly!

Craft & Connect, Nashua Public Library, 2 Court St., Nashua, NH – Craft & Connect is a bring-your-own-craft group for adults that meets on the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. Bring your knitting, crochet, papercraft, jewelry or other projects to work on in a relaxed and supportive environment. Meet new friends, share ideas, and set some time aside for YOU! If you do not have a project that you are working on but enjoy crafting, we have a box of basic crafting supplies that you can explore.

February 16

A Valentine Dueling Pianos, Manchester NH – The Rex Theatre is hosting an interactive all-request Valentine’s Day show! This show will allow you to experience dueling pianos an in upbeat show with love songs. Purchase your tickets here for this fun night!

February 17

Emo Night: Live Free or Cry, Manchester NH – The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant is hosting Emo Night, Live Free or Cry! This show will feature live cover bands such as The Sad Co. and Heely & The Moon Shoes. This event is 21+ and starts at 9PM where you can purchase tickets are the door.

Bitter Singles Drag Show, Concord NH – Teatotaller in Concord is hosting a Bitter Singles Drag Show starting at 7:30PM. This is a great opportunity to get out and rage sing some of the most epic breakup songs featuring some local Drag favorites. Tickets go on sale February 15th and some will also be held at the door for $8.

Gimme Gimme Disco, Nashua NH – Nashua Center for the Arts is hosting a DJ-based dance party playing some of ABBA’s best hits and some other disco favorites from the 70s and 80s. This is a general admission, open-floor show where concertgoers must be 18+. Make sure to get your tickets here!

February 18

Black History Month with author LaFortune Djabea, Nashua NH – YMCA of Greater Nashua is hosting a very special event to celebrate Black History Month by welcoming LaFortune Djabea as she shares from Cameroon to Nashua, NH. This is a great opportunity to enjoy music, enjoy delicacies, art and more. This is an open event starting at 4PM, make sure to register here!

Planning?

February 22: Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing, To Share Brewing, Manchester, NH

February 24: Combat Zone 83, Manchester, NH

February 24: Merrimack Winter Carnival at Wasserman Park, Merrimack, NH

February 29: The Currier’s Kara Walker Exhibition, Manchester, NH

March 1-3: 31st Annual Orchid Society Show, Courtyard Nashua, Nashua NH