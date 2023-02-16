The Weekender, Feb 16-19: Boat Show, Frost Fest, Mardi Gras and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It looks to be a beautiful weekend in New Hampshire! Spend your three-day weekend getting out and about, but don’t forget to relax. Check the mix below to plan how you’ll get out of the house.

Don't see what you're looking for?

Multi-Day Events

February 15-19

New England Boat Show, Boston MA- The New England Boat Show will be at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Purchase your tickets here, check out what’s to do, parking and more.

February 18-19

Annual Washington Ice Fishing Derby, Washington NH- You have until the end of the day on February 16th to register for this annual ice fishing derby. The weekend kicks off at 5AM on Saturday at the Camp Morgan Lodge for breakfast. Check here for more information on the derby, prizes, rules and more.

February 18

Cozy Knit Blanket Workshop, Bedford, NH- Create your own cozy blanket at The Canvas Road Show. This is a 3-hour-long workshop and spend your night crafting with friends. Check here for more information and how to purchase tickets.

Mardi Gras Party & Cabaret, Keene, NH- Taking place at Fireworks Restaurant in Keene, bring your beads to celebrate Mardi Gras starting at 9PM. Eat pizza, watch a drag show and party! This is a 21+ event, check here for more information and purchase your tickets.

Pints and Flights for CASA NH, Manchester, NH One dollar from every pint and flight sold will be donated to Team To Share who will be competing in a barstool fundraiser benefitting CASA of NH! Come in for a pint or a flight and help us reach our $1,000 goal! More info on Facebook.

February 19

Derry Frost Fest, Derry NH- Enjoy an unseasonably warm February this Saturday at the Derry Frost Fest starting at 12PM. Games and crafts, see the exhibits at the Derry Museum of History, food, ice carving and more.

Dessert Board & Beer Night, Suncook NH- Enjoy a fun night out drinking local craft beer while making your own charcuterie board. Purchase your tickets here to see what’s included.

Planning Ahead?

March 4: Yung Gravy, Manchester NH

March 20: Bruce Springsteen, Boston MA

April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester NH