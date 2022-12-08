The Weekender, Dec 8-15: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Butter Boards, Holiday Pops and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Take a much needed breather from your holiday shopping and check out the mix below for events to help you slow down over the next few days. There are only a few weekends left of 2022, make them count!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

December 9-11

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Derry NH- The Majestic Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant at the Derry Opera House. Purchase your tickets here for this limited time musical happening this weekend!

December 9-15

Polar Express Golden Ticket Viewing, Derry NH – Chunky’s Cinema Pub Manchester will be hosting GoldenTicket screenings of the Polar Express! Purchase your tickets here so the kiddos can experience the Polar Express with hot cocoa while viewing this classic children’s movie.

Dec. 10 and 11

Manchester Choral Society – The Ballad of the Brown King, Dec. 10 at Ste. Marie Parish, 7 p.m.; A Winter Day, Manchester Central High School, 4 p.m. More information and tickets here.

December 13-15

New England Fruit and Vegetable Conference, Manchester NH- The NEFV Conference will be hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown. There will be over 24 educational sessions across the duration of the conference. There’s still time to register for this event, you can check here for more information.

December 9

December 603 Salsa and Bachata Social, Manchester NH- Bella Vita Dance Academy will be having two social dancing rooms from 8PM to midnight. Enjoy social dancing, chatting, and visiting the dance studio at their new local. Purchase tickets ahead of time or at the door, BYOB.

XMAS Punk Party at the Shaskeen, doors at 8 p.m. – Jonee Earthquake and guest are punking up the holidays with their own naughty and nice list of punk songs!

December 10

Holiday Pops, Manchester NH- Holiday Pops will be coming to SNHU Arena this weekend! Watch Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for their 21st performance in this arena. Enjoy this orchestra along with the Metropolitan Chorale for this classic Holiday music event. You can still purchase your tickets here to experience this once-a-year event!

Cooking Techniques Class, Amherst NH- LaBelle Winery Amherst is hosting a cooking techniques course to provide a hands-on experience on how to make your own butter board with crusty bread! You can purchase your tickets here as well as find out more information on this event.

Amokeag Rugby Pajama Pub Crawl – Put on your best pair of PJs and head downtown. Bring cash to speed-up the cashing out process, golf-style pub crawl, teams of 2. $25 pp with $10/pp going to charity, $10/pp going to the team and $5/pp going to the prize pool. If you want to do the pub crawl, but not pub golf it will be $20. More details via FB event page.

Brookside Holiday Lights 4-8 p.m., Brookside Church, Manchester – Get all the feels, see the lights, shop, mingle and enjoy a relaxed family-style celebration of the holy season. Weather permitting. Bring a canned good and get a free hot chocolate. More info here.

December 11

Queerlective Sip and Slay, Manchester NH – Queerlective will be hosting a Sip and Slay at To Share starting at 1 p.m. Shop for gifts from local vendors, drink beer, listen to live music and chat with 603 Equality. Check here for more information.

Charcuterie Class at Pipe Dream Brewing, Londonderry – Up your holiday appetizer game with some expert advice from the talented Thersa from 603 Charcuterie. 2-4 p.m. to teach a charcuterie board-making class in our private event room. Details and sign up here.

December 13

To Share Gift Wrapping Party, Manchester, NH – To Share is hosting a gift-wrapping party starting at 6 p.m.. Bring your unwrapped gifts that you’ve been meaning to wrap, drink some beer and take some time to enjoy your gift wrapping!

Looking for live music this weekend? Look no further than The Weekly Entertainment Report brought to you by Ted Herbert’s Music School.

Planning Ahead?

December 17: Polar Express Brunch with Santa, Amherst NH

December 17: Ugly Sweater 4-Miler, Manchester NH

December 29-30: Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH