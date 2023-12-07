The Weekender, Dec 7 – 10: Boston Holiday Pops, Artisan Markets, Christmas Tree Lighting and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the perfect weekend to get in the holiday spirit! Check out the events happening around town and even some events to help you with your Christmas shopping.

Multi-Day Events

December 8-14

Polar Express Golden Ticket Screenings, Manchester NH – Chunky’s Cinema Pub in Manchester is once again hosting Golden Ticket screenings for the Polar Express. To get a box of milk & cookies and a bell, make sure to select “milk & cookies movie ticket” at time of checkout. Showings are going quick, so make sure to get your tickets today!

December 9 – 10

Holiday Artisan Market, Manchester NH – Girls at Work and Apotheca Flowers will be hosting a Holiday Artisan Market this weekend from 10 AM to 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Local vendors and artists will be there along with cocktails, mock tails, food and more! Make sure to get on down to 200 Bedford St.

December 9

Boston Pops Holiday Concert, Manchester NH – The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and Conductor Keith Lockhart are returning to the SNHU Arena at 7:30PM. “Unwrap the magic” will be sure to capture the magic of the season accompanied by the Metropolitan Chorale. Purchase your tickets here!

2nd Annual Downtown Manchester Tree Lighting, Manchester NH – The City of Manchester’s Economic Development Office will be hosting their 2nd Annual Downtown Manchester Christmas Tree lighting at City Hall Plaza. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be hosting a story time at The Bookery beforehand following by the tree lighting ceremony at City Hall Plaza at 4:45PM.

Santa’s Helicopter Landing, Londonderry NH – Santa’s helicopter will be landing at the Aviation Museum of NH at 11AM. Families who want to see Santa touchdown should make sure to arrive at the Museum no later than 10:45AM. After seeing Santa arrive, families are welcome to stay and meet Santa with plenty of hot chocolate and treats!

Brookside Holiday Lights, Manchester NH – Brookside Congregational Church is inviting the community to its Holiday Light Night from 3 until 7PM. This event will include a community hero event, a Christmas market, entertainment, games, and more. This is a wonderful night to celebrate community and the season!

Santacon 2023, Manchester NH – Santacon is back this year in Manchester! Dress up as Santa, or even an elf this year and make your way through various pubs throughout the City. Check here for details.

December 10

Sip and Slay 2.0, Manchester NH – Sip and Slay 2.0 will be at To Share this Sunday, brought to your by Queerlective! This is a great opportunity to support and buy gifts from LGBTQ+ makers while enjoying all that To Share has to offer.

Planning Ahead?

December 15-16: Professional Bull Riding, Manchester NH

December 28: Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH