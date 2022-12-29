The Weekender, Dec 29-Jan 1: New Years Celebrations and Winter Break fun for the family

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the last weekend of 2022, what’s a better way to end the year than having many New Years celebrations to choose from? Take a look at the mix below to figure out how you’ll spend your last days of 2022. Remember to be safe and responsible!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

December 29

Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH – The Harlem Globetrotters will be visiting the SNHU Arena once again on their World Tour. Watch the Globetrotters go up against the Washington Generals with skill and outrageous antics for a family fun time. Purchase your tickets here for a game you don’t want to miss out on.

December 30

Vacation Day Fun, Manchester NH – Cowabunga’s Indoor Kids Play & Party Center has a special ticket price to help get your kids out of the house during winter vacation. Check out the deal here and make sure to purchase your tickets online before you go!

Kids Night at the Y, Manchester NH – The YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting a NYE Slumber Party theme kids night from 4:30 to 8 PM! For kids ages 3-9, there will be crafts, gym time, movies, dinner and more. Purchase your tickets here!

December 31

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, Boston MA – The Skating Club of Boston and the City of Boston will be offering a free show at First Night Boston. Check out national and international figure skaters, soloists, and more. The show begins at 6 PM with fireworks to follow after. Read here for more information.

The FARM New Years Eve, Manchester NH – The FARM Bar & Grille will be celebrating the New Year with a DJ, food pairings and a champagne toast! Reservations are encouraged for dinner. Check out the details here.

Tuscan Village New Years Eve, Salem NH – Enjoy live music, an ice bar, and shopping until the ball drops at Tuscan Village for a New Years celebration! This is the last night the Holiday Shoppes will be open, so you won’t want to miss out!

Sweeney Post New Years Eve, Manchester NH – Henry J. Sweeney Post will be hosting a free event with a potluck dinner and live music from Stuck in Time to celebrate the New Year!

Block Party Social New Years Eve, Manchester NH – High Noon is sponsoring Block Party Social New Years Eve party. There’s plenty of axe throwing, laser tag, and 100 arcade games. No entrance fee for this party to ring in the New Year.

The Shaskeen’s Epic New Years Eve Bash, Manchester NH – Buy your tickets now for the Shaskeen’s bash! Live music, buffet, champagne test. Only ticket holders will be allowed into the bar, you must be 21+ to buy and hold tickets to this event.

Hampton Beach New Years Eve, Hampton NH – Hampton Beach will host fireworks starting at 8 PM to celebrate the New Year! Fireworks are depending on weather so make sure to check back here for updated info.

815 New Years Eve Prom Party, Manchester NH – 815 in Downtown Manchester is hosting a New Years Eve Prom Party! Wear your 80s best and ring in the New Year with dancing, burlesque performances, snacks and a photo booth. Purchase your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

January 5-8: Disney on Ice, Manchester NH

January 19-22: Cirque de Soleil – Corteo, Manchester NH

