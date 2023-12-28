The Weekender, Dec. 28-31: Harlem Globetrotters, crocheting, New Years Eve and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the last weekend of 2023, make sure to make it count!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

December 21 – January 7

LaBelle Lights Outdoor Holiday Light Show, Derry NH – LaBelle Lights in Derry NH will be hosting their Outdoor Holiday Light Show through January 7th. This is a great opportunity to escape the chaos of the holiday season and enjoy the winter season! Purchase your tickets here ahead of time.

December 28-30

December Days, Manchester NH – Currier Museum of Art will be hosting a variety of family-friendly art activities during school holiday break. Check out the list of activities during the three day event including a magic show, tours and more! Make sure to check out which activities require tickets before attending!

December 28

Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be back at SNHU Arena taking on the Washington Generals. This is a fun family event that’s exciting for all ages. Make sure to get your tickets here!

December 30

Crochet 101 Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market will be hosting a Crochet 101 workshop. This workshop if perfect for those who want to learn how to crochet and all materials will be provided so you can make a scrunchie or a soap saver. Purchase your tickets here.

December 31

First Night 2024 at Tuscan Village, Salem NH – Ring in your New Year at Tuscan Village! There’s a whole schedule of events to help you say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024. Check out the list of events here for a fun-filled last day of the year!

The Shaskeen’s Epic New Years Eve Bash, Manchester NH – The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant is once again hosting their epic New Years Eve Bash! Only 200 tickets are on sale which will cover a dinner buffet, champagne toast, a live DJ and even your bar tab. Purchase your tickets here before they’re gone!

815 New Years Eve, Manchester NH – 815 Cocktails and Provisions is hosting their New Years Eve party starting at 8PM. The cost of the ticket includes an open bar menu, small bites, a DJ, burlesque, champagne toast and more. Buy your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

January 4 -7: Disney on Ice Presents ‘Into the Magic’, Manchester NH

January 26-28: Concord NH Winter Fest, Concord NH