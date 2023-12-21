The Weekender, Dec 21 – 24: Handmade Holiday Market, LaBelle Lights, Friday Night Comedy and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the final weekend before Christmas! If you’re looking to get out of the house to escape the hustle and bustle or are looking for some last minute gifts, check out the mix below.

Multi-Day Events

December 21- 23

Handmade Holiday Market, Manchester NH – Studio 550 will be finishing up their weeklong handmade holiday market. This is a great opportunity to purchase last-minute handmade gifts that are unique and one of a kind. All art was made by studio members and staff and will be available for purchase from 12PM until 8PM.

December 21 – January 7

LaBelle Lights Outdoor Holiday Light Show, Derry NH – LaBelle Lights in Derry NH will be hosting their Outdoor Holiday Light Show through January 7th. This is a great opportunity to escape the chaos of the holiday season and enjoy the winter season! Purchase your tickets here ahead of time.

December 22

Sleigh it Ain’t So, Concord NH – Teatotaller will be hosting a special drag performance at 8PM. This drag show will bring a twist to the Ghosts of Christmas. You can pre-purchase your tickets here or purchase them at the door!

Friday Night Comedy with Kelly MacFarland’s Christmas Party, Manchester NH – The Rex Theatre is back for Friday Night Comedy with stand-up comedian Kelly MacFarland. You can purchase your tickets here!

December 23

Red River Theatres presents Elf, Concord NH – Red River Theatres will be presenting a special morning showing of Elf for your whole family just in time for Christmas! Purchase your tickets here.

Planning Ahead?

December 28: Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH

January 4 -7: Disney on Ice Presents ‘Into the Magic’, Manchester NH

January 26-28: Concord NH Winter Fest, Concord NH