The Weekender, Dec 14-17: Professional Bull Riding, The Nutcracker, Ugly Sweater 4-Miler and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s still plenty of events to get you in the holiday season! Check out the list below to plan our your holiday outing this weekend.

Multi-Day Events

December 15-16

Professional Bull Riding, Manchester NH – Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will be back at the SNHU Arena! Some of the world’s best bull riders will go head to head with some of the sport’s most ranked bovine athletes. You can purchase your tickets here.

December 16 -17

The Nutcracker , Manchester NH – Bella Misha’s Nutcracker will be at the Dana Center Auditorium this Saturday and Sunday. This is a professional ballet will feature over 100 dancers for a two hour show with a 20 minute intermission. Purchase your tickets here for this family favorite.

December 14

Tower of Toys Cocktail Party/Celebration, Manchester, NH – Come out and celebrate community in this time of giving at 814 Elm St., The Beacon Building from 5-10 p.m.Toys have been generously dropped off over the past few weeks and will be distributed to kids in need. This is the afterparty – a big thank you to a generous community. Details here.

December 15

Not So Silent Night Party, Londonderry NH – Pipe Dream Brewing is hosting their Not So Silent Night Party this Friday from 6 until 10PM. Wear your favorite holiday sweaters to celebrate the holidays. Live music will be provided by DJ Ache.

Kids’ Night Out, Manchester NH – YMCA of Downtown Manchester will be hosting Kids’ Night Out with the theme of Jingle Bell Rocks. Dinner is free with a YMCA family membership and is a fun night with activities. Make sure to register ahead and check out the future Kids’ Night Out that happen every night!

December 16

Ugly Sweater 4-Miler, Manchester NH – Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be hosting a 4 miler at Backyard Brewery starting at 9 AM. This is the 7th Annual race with 100% of the proceeds supporting three local animal rescue groups. Find your ugly sweater for this 21+ event to celebrate the holidays and support our local organizations. You can find more information here on this event to register and donate.

Santa Photos at McIntyre Ski Area, Manchester NH – Santa will be visiting McIntyre Ski Area at 1PM as he takes a break from his Christmas prep to visit all the good skiers. Santa will be in the lodge waiting for your visit!

Planning Ahead?

December 28: Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester NH

January 4 -7: Disney on Ice Presents ‘Into the Magic’, Manchester NH

January 26-28: Concord NH Winter Fest, Concord NH