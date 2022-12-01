The Weekender, Dec. 1-7: Miracle on Elm St., Holiday Parade, Santa Claus Shuffle and more

MANCHESTER, NH – December is here! This month many of us will be participating in joyous activities that include celebrating many wonderful holidays in our community. Kick off the celebrations by taking a look at the mix below to plot all the joy and fun you’ll partake in this weekend!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

December 1-7

Miracle on Elm St, Manchester NH- HOPE NH and The Morning Show with Peter White through the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority are hosting their 3rd Annual Miracle on Elm St. This is a toy drive to support kids in Manchester. Check here for more information on how you can donate along with more info on the Annual Christmas Party at Bonfire Country Bar starting at 4PM on December 7.

December 3-4

Made in New England Expo, Manchester NH- The Made in New England Expo will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. Check some boxes off your holiday shopping list by browsing over 75+ vendors to support local small businesses. Purchase your tickets here ahead of time!

Holiday Craft Fair, Londonderry NH- Pipe Dream Brewing will be hosting their annual Holiday Craft Fair until 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Support local crafters and drink some great beer!

December 1

Trolley Rides to QC Bike Collective, Manchester NH- The Queen City Bike Collective will be having an open house starting at 4PM. Take Molly the Trolley from the Gill Stadium parking lot to the open house to avoid any parking headaches. The Trolley will loop every 30 minutes starting at 3:45. Check here for more info!

December 2

Midnight Merriment, Concord NH- InTown Concord will be hosting its 29th annual Midnight Merriment in Downtown Concord starting at 5 PM and lasting until midnight. Take the time to shop, enjoy decorations with hot cocoa, music and more! You can find more information here on this fun event!

December 3

Manchester Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Manchester NH- The City of Manchester will be hosting their annual Holiday Parade starting at 4 PM on Elm St with a tree lighting ceremony to follow at Stanton Plaza. Come celebrate the holidays in Downtown Manchester with a festive parade following the Santa Claus Shuffle to kick off an evening of joy for families in the Queen City.

Santa Claus Shuffle, Manchester NH- The BASC Santa Claus Shuffle will begin at 2:30 PM with a Lil Elf Run and the Santa Shuffle at 3 PM on Elm St. Register here to take part in this family friendly event before staying to watch the Manchester Holiday Parade.

Caroling at the Currier, Manchester NH- The Manchester Caroling Society is hosting their Caroling at the Currier event starting at noon. Sing along to some of your favorite holiday carols and get a sneak peak of the Society’s upcoming performances!

December 4

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does this Tour, Manchester NH- The comedian, actor and best-selling author is rounding out his cross-country tour with a stop in Manchester. Purchase your tickets here to laugh with Sebastian Maniscalco this weekend at the SNHU Arena.

Holiday Sip and Shop, Sandown NH- Stop by Zorvino Vineyards for a perfect duo of wine and shopping with local artisans. More information can be found here.

Jingle Bell Run, Manchester NH- The Arthritis Foundation New Hampshire is hosting their Jingle Bell Run at the West Side Arena. The Jingle Bell Run is a nationwide, holiday-themed run to support the Arthritis Foundation. You can register here or donate to this event!

Planning Ahead?

December 10: Holiday Pops, Manchester, NH

December 29-30: Harlem Globetrotters, Manchester, NH

Dec. 28-Jan. 7: Recycled Percussion, at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, NH