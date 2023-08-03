The Weekender, August 4-6: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Transit to Trails and more!

MANCHESTER, NH – Happy August! Hard to believe that we are in the final stretches of summer. Get outside and enjoy it as much as you can!

Multi-Day Events

August 4 – 6

41st Hot Air Balloon Rally 2023, Pittsfield NH – Suncook Valley Rotary is hosting their 41st Annual Hot Air Balloon Rally! Check out the schedule here, the events happening over the weekend, FAQs and more!

August 5 – 13

90th Annual Craftsmen Fair, Newbury NH – The League of NH Craftsmen is hosting their 90th Annual Craftsmen Fair at the Mount Sunapee Resort. This is a great opportunity to check out over 200 craftsmen with their sales booth and various demonstrations. Purchase your tickets here, children 12 and younger are free!

August 5

Ukeladies at the Bookery, Manchester NH – The NH Ukeladies are back at the Bookery this Saturday starting at 3PM! This is a great time to enjoy books and some live music.

Transit to Trails, Allenstown NH – The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire is partnering with Manchester Transit Authority that provides no cost transportation to Bear Brook State Park and other locations throughout the summer and fall. Buses will depart from Veteran’s Park at 9 and 11AM. Check here for more information.

Concord Farmers’ Market, Concord NH – The Concord Farmers’ Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. until noon this Saturday. Come out and purchase some of your favorite summer veggies and fruits! Check here for more info.

5th Annual “REMEMBERING DUSTIN” Fundraiser – 2-6 p.m. Manchester Vineyard Community Church 750 Pine St., Manchester. Raffles, baked goods and live entertainment! All to raise money for scholarships in Dustin’s Blake’s name.

Uncommon Art on the Common, Goffstown – 9 a.m. Main Street, Goffstown. 15th Annual Event! Rain or shine, over 40 amazing artists and makers along Main Street and at St. Matthew’s are taking part in the show. You can also check out some great shops and eateries along and around Main Street as well. Also a great mix of perennial favorite exhibitors and new folks to explore.

Planning Ahead?

August 10-12: Manchester Film Festival, Manchester NH

August 12-21 Nunsense the Musical, Manchester, NH

August 19: We Are One Festival, Veterans Park, Manchester(calling all vendors and sponsors!)

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH