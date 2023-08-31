The Weekender, August 31 – September 4: Hopkinton State Fair, Cruising Downtown and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re ready for the long weekend, we hope you are too! Make sure to get out of the house to enjoy what the weekend has to offer.

Multi-Day Events

August 31 – September 4

Hopkinton State Fair, Hopkinton NH – Take part in a century long Labor Day tradition at the Hopkinton State Fair. Buy your tickets here, the Grandstand Events, the fair map and more!

September 2

Cruising Downtown, Manchester NH – The 22nd Annual Cruising Downtown classic car show will be starting at 8AM this Saturday! Along with checking out amazing cars, there will be plenty of food, live music, vendors and more. Proceeds of this event will go to support families who are less fortunate and Manchester Rotary Club members will be collecting donations throughout the day.

West Manchester Day, Manchester NH – We Heart West will be hosting their third annual West Manchester Day at George Smith Sports Field. There will be plenty of field games including tug of war, three legged race and more. This is a great family fun day to enjoy West Manchester!

Transit to Trails , Manchester NH – Transit to Trails will be bringing Manchester residents to the New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center for free this Saturday! Buses will depart Veteran’s Park at 9AM and 11AM, with buses returning at 2PM and 4PM. Check out more information here about Transit to Trails and any FAQs.

Planning Ahead?

September 9: Ward 7 Block Party, Manchester NH

September 11-17: Citywide Arts Festival, Manchester NH

September 15-17: Glendi, Manchester NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH