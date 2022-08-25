The Weekender, August 26 – September 1: Clay monsters, Sky Show, fairs and more

MANCHESTER, NH – We are in the last few days of August in the Granite State! After some much needed rain this past week and with Fall upon us, there is still so much to enjoy in and around the Queen City. Take a look at the list below to get you out of the house and enjoy all that our community and surrounding areas have to offer.

Multi-Day Events

August 29 – September 16

Mini-Mural Monster Search, Manchester NH – The Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt fun continues for the first time for a two week period in downtown Manchester. Ten businesses will host a mini-monster mural, if you are able to find all murals you will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card from one of the ten businesses participating! Check out the list of participating businesses and download the Mini-Mural Monster Map.

September 1 – September 5

Hopkinton Fair, Hopkinton NH – The Labor Day weekend tradition continues with the Hopkinton State Fair. Get your tickets here, check out the list of grandstand entertainment, the delicious fair food and how to get there for this fun and family-friendly weekend.

August 26

Crown Trophy Classic Golf Tournament, Manchester NH – The 4th Annual Crown Trophy Classic Golf Tournament will be held at the Derryfield Country Club. All of the proceeds of this event will be donated to the American Diabetes Association. Here is more information on this golf tournament that benefits a wonderful cause.

BUBA Noodle’s 4th Birthday, Manchester NH – Come out and celebrate BUBA Noodle‘s 4th birthday! BUBA will be giving away four $50 gift cards to those who visit them on their birthday and enter their name for a chance to win! For more information, check out their Facebook page.

August 27

Great North 7th Birthday Bash, Manchester NH – Great North Aleworks will be celebrating their 7th birthday from 1-7 PM! Check out this great local brewery and enjoy live music, food with proceeds benefiting the NH Food Bank and of course, beer!

Chaos & Kindness Sky Show, Manchester NH – Brought to you by Recycled Percussion, the Chaos & Kindness Sky Show will take place at Arms Park. This is expected to be one of the largest events in NH with an incredible display of fireworks at 9:15 PM. Live music, food, go-karts and more! This is a free event, however tickets can be purchased for a Rockstar or Fan experience. Check out more information here on this event for some need-to-knows for going to the show including road closures.

Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt, Manchester NH – Studio 550 will be once hosting the Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt for the 10th year in downtown Manchester. New to this year, in lieu of clay monsters, participants will be strolling Elm St. in search of a Monster Medallion to trade in at studio 550 to get your clay monster! There will also be a kids under 5 mini search in the green space in front of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel starting at 9:45 AM.

Pembroke & Allenstown Old Home Day, Pembroke NH – Pembroke and Allenstown Old Home Day will once again be held at Memorial Field for its 40th year. The day kicks off at 10 AM with a parade and ends with fireworks at dusk. This event will be full of antique cars, arts and crafts, food and more!

Family Fun Day, Salem NH – Field of Dreams, Inc. is hosting a day of family fun to support their non-profit park. For just $5, you and your family can enjoy a wide range of vendors, music, activities for children, food and more!

Boston Annual Ukrainian Festival, Boston MA – Boston University will be hosting their first annual Ukrainian Festival and Independence Day. This is a free event open to the public to celebrate and experience the best of Ukrainian culture. Located at the beach at Boston University, families can enjoy outdoor concerts, food, vendors and live cultural performances from Ukrainian history.

Greekfest Express, Manchester NH – Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will be holding Greekfest Express from 11 AM to 6 PM. Place your orders online before Saturday to pick up on August 27 to enjoy Greek food on the go!

Stark Park 2022 Summer Concert Series, Manchester NH – The 2022 Summer Concert Series at Stark Park continues from 2 to 4 PM with Compaq Big Band. This is a free concert which will be held at the Stark Park Bandstand. Make sure to bring a blanket and enjoy the 19-piece big band!

August 28

Hike, Picnic & Chocolate Tasting Experience, Manchester NH – Golden Dog Adventure Co. is collaborating with Loon Chocolate and Gunther’s Goodies. The day will begin with a hike at Massabesic Lake for a picnic lunch and continues with a chocolate tasting experience (and biscuit tasting for your furry friends). Check out more information here for this ticketed event!

WWE Sunday Stunner, Manchester NH – WWE will be returning for the first time in 3 years to the SNHU Arena. This is a ticketed event starting at 7 PM, check out the list of wrestlers coming to the Queen City!

Celebration of General John Stark, Manchester NH – The Friends of Stark Park will be celebrating General John Stark for his 294th birthday. The ceremony begins at 11 AM at the Equestrian Statue with a portrayal of General John Stark by Richard Wright, a historian and well-known General John Stark re-enactor. Following the ceremony, individuals are invited to the General John Stark House at 2000 Elm Street which will be open for tours until 2 PM.

