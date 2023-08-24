The Weekender, August 25-27: Sky Show, Irish Festival, Monster Hunt and more

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s hard to believe that August is over! Celebrate one of the last official weekends of summer by getting out of the house and enjoying all that New Hampshire has to offer.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

August 25-27

11th Annual NH Monarch Festival, Canterbury NH – Learn all about monarchs and their lifecycle with migration lessons, story time, growing milkweed and more! Reservations are required for this event, so make sure to sign up here. Each family will receive a gift bag with milkweed seeds and instructions on how to plant to help benefits monarchs and other pollinators.

August 26

Pembroke & Allenstown Old Home Day, Pembroke NH – The 41st annual Pembroke and Allenstown Old Home Day kicks off this year with a parade through Main Street in Allenstown and Pembroke and ends at Memorial Field. This is a family friendly fun filled day with entertainment, antique cars, kids games and more. Free admission and free parking are both available with fireworks starting at dusk.

Sky Show, Manchester NH – Chaos and Kindness is once again hosting their Sky Show this year at Arms Park! This is a family friendly music event with Recycled Percussion performing along with food, games and more. Fireworks will also be displayed starting at 9:30PM. If you want a VIP experience, check out the ticket prices here!

NH Irish Festival at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH – Celebrate the New Hampshire’s Irish heritage with a weekend full of Irish music at the Rex Theatre. Check out the local and international artists who will be playing at the Rex and make sure to purchase your tickets!

Monster Hunt, Manchester NH – Studio 550 is once again hosting their Monster Hunt for their 11th year! There will be a monster hunt between 11AM and 1PM where 100 clay medallions will be hidden in downtown Manchester. Once you find your medallion you will then trade it in at Studio 550 to get a clay monster. Check here for more information about this event including what Studio 550 will be hosting at their business location as well as a hunt for kiddos 5 and younger happening at 10:30AM.

Combat Zone 81 MMA at the Doubletree Hilton – Experience multi-disciplined combat sports action live, or purchase a live stream. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., fights start at 5 p.m. This is New England’s longest-running MMP promotion.

Planning Ahead?

September 11-17: Citywide Arts Festival

September 15-17: Glendi, Manchester NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH