The Weekender, August 19-August 25: Maharajan, We Are One Fest, Spark Golf Classic and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – The dog days of summer may be over (we think) in the Granite State, however there are still plenty of events and festivals to still get you out and about. Check out our list of events we have curated for you to keep you around Manchester or take you out for a day trip if that’s what you’re looking for.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi- Day Events

Arts Build Community Mural Festival, Manchester NH: August 11-August 21– The last few days of the city’s first mural festival will be finishing up this weekend. A block party to celebrate this event will take place on August 20 from 10 AM to 1:30 PM at 77 Pearl St. Take a look here for further information about this mural festival and check out their Facebook page to follow along with their progress.

Fisherman’s Feast, Boston MA: August 18-August 21 – Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival is back this weekend! Taking place in the North End, this festival will be full of Italian food specialities, live bands, a meatball contest and more. To round off the weekend, the festival will end on Sunday night with the “Flight of the Angel.” More information can be found here on the history of the festival, how to get there, and the schedule of events.

Maharajan-Middle Eastern Food Festival, Manchester NH: August 19-August 21– Maharajan is back again this year at Our Lady of Cedars Church. This festival brings the food and culture of Lebanon to Manchester and its surrounding communities. More information can be found here, and online ordering is available during festival hours if you’re busy this weekend but are in the market for some delicious middle eastern food!

August 19

Wenyen Gabriel Basketball Camp, Manchester NH– Los Angeles Lakers’ own Wenyen Gabriel will be hosting a free basketball camp for Manchester area youth from 9 AM to 2 PM at Southern New Hampshire University. This is a camp for boys and girls ages 9 to 17 and is capped at 250 participants. Those who are interested must register in advance.

August 20

We Are One Festival, Manchester NH – The tradition of the We Are One Festival will continue at Veterans Memorial Park from 11 AM to 6 PM. Here is more information on this rain or shine event that celebrates African-Caribbean and Latino Cultures in the Queen City with food, music and fun!

August 21

Elliot Summer Fest, Manchester NH – Elliot Community Ambassadors Circle is hosting their first annual Summer Fest. Taking place at The Hill Bar & Grille at McIntyre Ski Area, this ticketed event will help to benefit pediatric staff education and training at The Elliot. Food is included with ticket purchase along with games, face painting and more!

Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest, Portsmouth NH – The 8th Annual Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be back at Cisco Brewers. This is a Sunday full of eating and drinking some great food and beer! There will be thirty of New England’s most popular food trucks, Cisco Brewers brews, games and music. Check out the menu, buy tickets, and how to get there.

NH Jazz Festival, Laconia NH – The NH Jazz Festival will be held at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia. Check out the schedule of events here and purchase your tickets.

August 22

Spark Academy Golf Classic, Pembroke NH – The Spark Academy Golf Classic taking place at the Pembroke Pines Country Club in Pembroke will be a golf scramble and luncheon. The support of this golf classic will benefit Spark Academy for student needs, college tuition and field excursions for their students. You can register here for this event.

August 25

Walking Tour: An Early Glimpse of Manchester, Manchester NH – The Manchester Historic Association, Majestic Theatre and Millyard Museum have collaborated once again, this time for a living history of Stark Park. This is an actor- led tour that will give first person accounts of Manchester’s John Stark. Tickets can be purchased here, space is limited so make sure to purchase your tickets ASAP.

Nitro Circus, Manchester NH – Nitro Circus Good, Bad & Rad North American tour is coming to Northeast Delta Dental stadium. As seen on America’s Got Talent Extreme, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Here’s more information on the event and how to purchase tickets.

Planning Ahead?

Chaos & Kindness Sky Show, Manchester NH –August 27

Cruising Downtown, Manchester NH – September 3

City Wide Arts Fest, Manchester NH – September 12-18