The Weekender, August 18-20: Mahrajan, We Are One Festival, Live Free & Shuck + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Summer will be over before you know it! Take the time to get outside and enjoy the weather! There’s plenty of events to get you out and about (and to enjoy plenty of delicious food)!

Multi-Day Events

August 18-20

Mahrajan: Middle Eastern Food Festival, Manchester NH – Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church will be once again hosting their Middle Eastern Food Festival. All your favorites will be available, check here for times and the food menu!

Aug. 17-20

5th Annual Sunflower Festival (continues) Sunfox Farm, Concord – Sunflower Festival continues. Parking at: NHTI, 31 College Dr. Open Weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays 10 .a.m to 7 p.m. Music and Vendors on Weekends! More info here.

August 19

We Are One Festival, Manchester NH – The We Are One Festival is back at Veterans Park this year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a wonderful community event which celebrates Latino and African cultures in one event. Check here for more information.

Live Free & Shuck: Oyster Farm Discussion and Harvesting Event, Little Bay, NH – This is a guided interactive discussion about oysters and oyster farms with Fox Point Oysters. See how aquaculture gear is used and how oysters protect our waters. You can even partake in a shucking demonstration. Check here for more information for what to bring to be prepared and to purchase your tickets.

Wildflower Festival, Keyes Memorial Field, Milford – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come together to support local artists, musicians and the bees! The Wildflower Festival is not just about enjoying exceptional performances but also about making a positive impact on our environment. Concert tickets and more info.

August 20

Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Portsmouth NH – Cisco Brewers is hosting their food truck and craft beer festival this coming Sunday from noon until 5 PM. Enjoy more than 20 of New England’s favorite food trucks with Cisco Brewers serving craft beer and more. Check here for more information and purchase your tickets here.

Hooksett Village Farmer’s Market – American Legion Post, 5 Riderside St. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Robie’s Ribbon cutting ceremony 12:30 p.m. LIVE musi, raffles, local products, face painting, food for purchase all at The Hooksett Village Farmers Market!

Planning Ahead?

August 26: Sky Show, Manchester NH

September 15-17: Glendi, Manchester NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH