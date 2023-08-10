The Weekender, August 10-13: Manchester International Film Festival, Antiques Show, Human Library, etc.

MANCHESTER, NH – It looks to be a beautiful weekend ahead! Check out the mix below to get you out of the house.

Multi-Day Events

August 5 – 13

90th Annual Craftsmen Fair, Newbury NH – The League of NH Craftsmen is hosting their 90th Annual Craftsmen Fair at the Mount Sunapee Resort. This is a great opportunity to check out over 200 craftsmen with their sales booth and various demonstrations. Purchase your tickets here, children 12 and younger are free!

August 10-12

Manchester International Film Festival, Manchester NH – The Manchester International Film Festival is bringing movies back to downtown Manchester at the Rex Theatre. Check here for the schedule and to purchase your day passes ahead of time!

66th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show, Manchester NH – The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association is hosting their 66th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show. Hosted at Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, there will be 59 professional antique dealers at the show. Check here for more info and the exhibitor list.

August 12-21

Nunsense II: The Musical, Manchester NH – Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be held at the Majestic Theatre Studios this coming weekend. Check here for more info on showtimes and how to purchase your tickets!

August 11

Manchester Distillery – Come celebrate the grand opening, part of the Craft & Creativity Showcase at The Factory on Willow from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting is at 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester Distillery, 284 Willow St. Join us throughout the Factory on Willow property for an afternoon of exploration, innovation, and celebration. More details here.

August 13

Human Library, Goffstown NH – The Goffstown Public Library is hosting their 5th Human Library

event. Visitors will get the chance to have open book conversation with volunteers who will share their personal experiences, stories and answer questions about their lives. This community event is focused on a safe and respectful environment and having a culture of acceptance. Check out more information here about this event and for info about Human Library projects.

Planning Ahead?

August 19: We Are One Festival, Veterans Park, Manchester (calling all vendors and sponsors!)

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH