The Weekender, April 6-8: Bob Marley the Comedian, Rare Coin and Currency Expo, Easter Egg Hunt and more…

Multi-Day Events

Now through Aug. 31 – In Full Bloom, Milford NH – In Full Bloom: Floral Still Life & Garden Paintings from 19th Century to Present that will remain on display until August 31 at the art gallery at 323 Elm St. in Milford. The exhibit showcases a collection of floral and garden paintings from a wide array of artists. Check here for more information and get a sneak peek of some of the works on exhibit.

April 5 – 8

Bob Marley, Manchester NH – Bob Marley the Comedian will be at the Palace Theatre through Saturday. There are various showtimes, so if you haven’t been able to purchase a ticket make sure to do so! Dubbed as New England’s favorite Comedian, this is a show you don’t want to miss. Check here for showtimes and tickets.

April 7-8

Rare Coin and Currency Expo, Manchester NH – The Semi-Annual Rare Coin and Currency Expo will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Manchester. The show will feature 200 tables and more than 100 dealers from every New England state. There will be plenty of rare coins and currency and many dealers will offer free appraisals so the public is encouraged to bring their items of interest. Check here for more information on time and to purchase tickets.

April 7

Easter Egg Hunt, Manchester NH – Monarch Title, Guild Mortgage & Keller Williams Metropolitan will host a free public Easter Egg hunt at Derryfield Park from 4-6 PM. There will be games, refreshments and more! Check here for more information.

Old School Hip Hop Night, Manchester NH – Pipe Dream Brewing will be hosting an Old School Hip Hop Night starting at 6PM. Costumes aren’t required but encouraged!

April 8

Enclosed Moss Terrarium Workshop, Merrimack NH – This is a 12+ older event where you can create your own self maintained terrarium! Purchase your ticket to be a part of a two hour class that is perfect for beginners. Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

Planning Ahead?

April 13: Reba McEntire, Manchester, NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH

