The Weekender, April 4-7: Made in NH Expo, Adult Field Trip, Reptile Expo and more…

Multi-Day Events

April 5 -7

Made in the NH Expo, Manchester NH – The Made in NH Expo is once again back at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown this weekend. This is a great opportunity to check out vendors that have a wide variety of products for you to potentially purchase in the future. You can purchase tickets here or at the door.

April 5

First Friday, Concord NH – First Fridays are finally back in Concord for the year! First Fridays allow you to experience art, music, food, and fun. The theme of this week is “Go Green Concord.” Check out here for more information.

Adult Field Trip: Nashua Wastewater Treatment Facility, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library is hosting an Adult Field Trip this coming Friday at 10Am. If you’ve ever wondered about water and waste then this is your opportunity to tour the Nashua Wastewater Treatment Facility. To take part, please make sure to meet at 2 Sawmill Road, Nashua, NH 03060.

April 6

4-Hour Salsa Bootcamp, Manchester NH – Bella Vita Dance Academy is hosting an intensive 4-hour salsa bootcamp to help you learn the technical foundations and Salsa On2. Pre-registration is required for this ticketed bootcamp, so make sure to purchase here!

Sea Glass Creations, Bedford NH – The Canvas Road Show is hosting a sea glass creations class this Saturday from 6PM to 8PM. There will be a variety of materials for you to make your own piece of art with the support of instructors. This workshop is recommended for individuals 10+ so make sure to register here.

New Hampshire Reptile Expo, Derry NH – This Reptile Expo at the New England Sports Center is a great opportunity to check out a wide array of creatures and even be able to take one home with all the resources you need for your new friend. Kids under 6 are free, but make sure to purchase your tickets here ahead of time!

ERNEST and Nate Smith, Manchester NH – Platinum-selling artist ERNEST and Nate Smith will be at the SNHU Arena this Saturday with doors opening at 5:30PM. Make sure to purchase your tickets here!

Preacher Lawson, Nashua NH – America’s Got Talent star is coming to Nashua for a night of comedy from 8 until 10 p.m. at Nashua Center for the Arts. He most recently released a special on YouTube in March and this is sure to be a night full of laughs. Make sure to purchase your tickets here!

Planning Ahead?

May 2: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

May 10: Blossom and Bloom Festival, Acton ME