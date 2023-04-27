The Weekender, April 27-April 30: Spring carnival, corgi meetup, candlemaking and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the last weekend of April vacation. Time to get out of the house and enjoy the spring weather! Check out the mix below to figure out how to spend some time with the family this weekend.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

April 26-30

Manchester Spring Carnival, Manchester NH – The Manchester Spring Carnival is back as Spring vacation comes to a close. Located in the JFK Arena Parking Lot, this carnival will feature rides, games, food and more. More information about the carnival and tickets can be purchased here.

April 29

NH Corgi Meetup, Hooksett NH – NH Corgi Lovers are meeting up at the small dog park at the Hooksett Dog Park. This is a great chance to meetup with other Corgi owners and their furry friends!

Clean-up Extravaganza, Manchester NH – The Friends of Piscataquog River Park are hosting a community-wide “clean-up extravaganza” starting at 9AM until 1PM and lunch will be served for all volunteers. This is a great community event to bring this West Side Park back to life, check here for more information on this event!

Hampstead Eats 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival, Hampstead NH – The 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival will begin at noon on Saturday. This event will benefit the NH Food Pantry and Hampstead Congregational Church. There will be food trucks, music and more! $5 per person, check here for more info.

Open Farm Day, Lee NH – Enjoy some Spring weather at Coppal House Farm. Watch the fields being plowed to prep for sunflower season, listen to the sounds of the Southern NH Ukele group, check out the tractors and stroll around the farm. You can check here for more information.

April 30

Mimosas & Candles Candle Making, Manchester NH – Aroma Sparks is hosting an afternoon of Mimosas and Candle Making at the Shaskeen Pub & Restaurant. $65 per person includes two mimosas and everything you need to make your own candle. Reserve your spot here!

Planning Ahead?

May 4: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH