The Weekender, April 19-23: Quilt Expo, Earth Day Community Clean Up, Baby Animals and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Welcome to the start of April vacation in NH! Although it may be a damp weekend, there's still plenty of do to get you out and about.

Multi-Day Events

April 19-22

New England Quilt Expo, Manchester NH – New Hampshire’s largest quilt expo will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown this weekend. There will be over 25 vendors as well as quilting and sewing classes. Make sure to purchase your tickets here!

April 22-30

Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke, Portsmouth NH – This program is meant to educate children ages 4-8 on the various domestic livestock that were typically found on various New England farms from the 17th century until present day. This is a family-friendly education event, however petting of the animals will not be permitted. Check here for the sessions and to purchase tickets ahead of time.

April 21

Queen City Improv, Concord NH – Queen City Improv will be at the Hatbox Theatre this Friday evening starting at 7:30PM. This is a fun event to get you out of the house and enjoy a comedy show that’s never the same! You can purchase your tickets here, this is a small space so make sure to purchase before Friday!

April 22

Earth Day Community Clean Up, Manchester NH – Mayor Joyce Craig, Department of Public Works, Economic Development Office and the Manchester School District will be holding an Earth Day clean-up. This event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at various locations in the City. Check here for more information on the various places to pick up cleaning materials as well as where to drop off the garbage.

April 23

Dungeons and Drafts, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting Dungeons and Drafts starting at 1 PM. It’s free to play Dungeons and Dragons with a purchase of food or drink and all players are welcome! Spots are limited so make sure to show up in time to ensure your spot.

Walpole Classic Car Show, Walpole MA – The Walpole Chamber and Azure Free Mason Lodge will be hosting their first annual car show next to Stone Field in Walpole. There will be vendors, food, music and more! Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

May 4: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH

