The Weekender, April 13-16: Made in NH Expo, Coffee with a Cop, Spring Fest and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s some sunny and rainy days ahead! Get out of the house and enjoy the sunshine or take some time to check out some of the indoor activities below. There’s something for everyone to enjoy their weekend!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

April 13-16

Rock and Crystal Shop Open House, Merrimack NH – Rough Stone LLC will be hosting an open house with tons of new rocks and crystals. The shop will be open every day 10AM to 4PM, check here for more info!

April 14 – 16

Made in NH Expo, Manchester NH – The Made in NH “Try It & Buy It” Expo is in it’s 26th year. There will be exhibitors that showcase unique products and services that are available right in NH. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel, where you can buy tickets at the door or online in advance.

April 14

Coffee with a Cop, Manchester NH – Manchester Police will be hosting Coffee with a Cop from 8:30AM to 10AM at McDonald’s on 907 Second St.

Spring Fest at 603 Brewery, Londonderry NH- 603 Brewery will be hosting their Spring Fest from noon until 10PM. This will be a great celebration of Spring and the release of a new beer! Purchase steins for $10 and 90s trivia will be starting at 7PM. Check here for more information.

April 15

Witchy Sh*t Marketplace, Lowell MA – Mill No. 5 and A Little Bazaar is hosting their Spring edition of Witchy Sh*t Marketplace. There will be vendors for all things magical and witchy!

Dirty Paws 5k Fun Run, Concord NH – Pope Memorial SPCA is hosting a Dirty Paws 5k Fun Run beginning at the shelter. There’s no same day registration so make sure to sign up here. Check in is from 8:00 to 8:45AM with the race beginning at 9AM.

Planning Ahead?

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH

Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out the Weekly Entertainment Report.