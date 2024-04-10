The Weekender, April 11-14: New England Quilt Expo, Thrift Shop Prom, Family Concert and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring appears to finally be in the air! What are you planning to do to celebrate your weekend?

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

April 11 – 13

New England Quilt Expo, Manchester NH – The New England Quilt Expo will be at the Double Tree by Hilton Manchester Downtown from Thursday to Saturday. There will be a variety of classes to register for and vendors to check out! Check her for more information such as hours and how to register for classes.

April 12

Nature Inspired Earth Day Exhibition at NH Audubon – Auburn, NH – The League of NH Craftsmen is pleased to partner with the Massabesic Center for Earth Day 2024 — A Nature Inspired Exhibition. Each year, the Massabesic Center, a part of NH Audubon, holds a day-long, family-friendly Earth Day celebration. As a part of the 2024 celebration, the Center is partnering with the League of NH Craftsmen to feature original work from League artists in a special two-month exhibition which includes photography, prints, and fiber art.

April 13

Second Annual Thrift Shop Prom, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company and the Terracota Room are hosting their second annual Thrift Shop Prom and celebrating their annual release of Ruth which is a beer brewed by the women of To Share. There will be a live DJ, Photo Booth, and more!

Family Spring Fest, Manchester NH – YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting a Family Spring Fest from 10AM until noon this coming Saturday. This is a FREE event and open to the public for a Healthy Kids Day Event with family-friendly activities. You can learn more here about this event.

April Showers Cookie Decorating Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market is hosting an April Showers Cookie Decorating Workshop from 6 until 8PM. This is a beginners class with no experience necessary. With the price of a ticket, you are able to fully decorate 6 professionally baked sugar cookies. Check here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

Free Family Concert, Nashua NH – Nashua Chamber Orchestra and Nashua Public Library are offering a free family concert starting at 2PM. This concert is free for all ages and will be held at the Nashua Public Library. Check here for more information.

Stonyfield Earth Day 5k, Londonderry NH – Stonyfield is celebrating Earth Day with a 5k starting at 9AM. You can register here and learn more about this event starting at Londonderry’s West Soccer Complex.

Planning Ahead?

May 2: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

May 10: Blossom and Bloom Festival, Acton ME