The Unclaimed: Remains of 39 people to be buried Nov. 2 on All Saints Day at Mt. Calvary

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Press Release Community, Events, Featured News 0
Saturday, October 21, 2023 Press Release Community, Events, Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Where the unclaimed dead go at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH –  Cremation Society of New Hampshire and Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium collaborate with Mt. Calvary Cemetery to offer a “home” for unclaimed cremated remains. A public Mass to honor and accept the unclaimed remains is set for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Chapel, 474 Goffstown Road.

The public Mass comes on All Souls Day, commemorated by Roman Catholics as a time to pray for all the faithful departed.

Each year, people are cremated and their remains sit unclaimed at funeral homes and crematoriums. Phaneuf makes a concerted effort to contact family members to claim the remains, but there are circumstances where someone does not have a family member to pick up the remains, or perhaps distant family members are not aware the remains exist.

Sometimes loved ones are so grief-stricken they cannot bring themselves to take the remains home, and they stay at the funeral home.

The annual All Saints Day service is held each year on Nov. 2 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester includes burial of the unclaimed remains of those who have died in the past year. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

Unclaimed remains do not fall into any specific socioeconomic demographic or ethnic group. These are remains from babies, the elderly, and all ages in between. They are from males and females of various backgrounds.

Legally, remains must be held for 30 days and then can be discarded as the funeral home sees fit. Phaneuf does not discard remains.

“We believe it is disrespectful to unceremoniously dispose of the remains of a once-vibrant individual,” said Buddy Phaneuf. “We don’t pass judgment on why remains go unclaimed. Several years ago, we contacted Mt. Calvary for help in placing these remains in a permanent, respectful location. Unclaimed remains are now interred in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.”

The below list of unclaimed cremains will be interred on Nov. 2. If you are family, friend or loved one of one of those on the list and wish to claim their cremains, contact Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium at 603-625-5777.

A statue just beyond the sanctuary at Mt. Calvary Cathedral. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts