The Unclaimed: Remains of 39 people to be buried Nov. 2 on All Saints Day at Mt. Calvary

MANCHESTER, NH – Cremation Society of New Hampshire and Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium collaborate with Mt. Calvary Cemetery to offer a “home” for unclaimed cremated remains. A public Mass to honor and accept the unclaimed remains is set for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Chapel, 474 Goffstown Road.

The public Mass comes on All Souls Day, commemorated by Roman Catholics as a time to pray for all the faithful departed.

Each year, people are cremated and their remains sit unclaimed at funeral homes and crematoriums. Phaneuf makes a concerted effort to contact family members to claim the remains, but there are circumstances where someone does not have a family member to pick up the remains, or perhaps distant family members are not aware the remains exist.

Sometimes loved ones are so grief-stricken they cannot bring themselves to take the remains home, and they stay at the funeral home.

Unclaimed remains do not fall into any specific socioeconomic demographic or ethnic group. These are remains from babies, the elderly, and all ages in between. They are from males and females of various backgrounds.

Legally, remains must be held for 30 days and then can be discarded as the funeral home sees fit. Phaneuf does not discard remains.

“We believe it is disrespectful to unceremoniously dispose of the remains of a once-vibrant individual,” said Buddy Phaneuf. “We don’t pass judgment on why remains go unclaimed. Several years ago, we contacted Mt. Calvary for help in placing these remains in a permanent, respectful location. Unclaimed remains are now interred in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.”

The below list of unclaimed cremains will be interred on Nov. 2. If you are family, friend or loved one of one of those on the list and wish to claim their cremains, contact Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium at 603-625-5777.