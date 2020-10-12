The State We’re In: Pandemic impact on hospitality industry

Produced by NHPTV , a Member of



Many businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic. The hospitality industry is no exception. Before COVID-19, some 70,000 people were employed in the industry. Because of the pandemic, nearly half of those people lost their jobs.

Mike Somers, President and CEO of The New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, talks about how the industry is coping and what the future holds for businesses and workers.

Watch the episode below:

