The Soapbox: Windham vote audit reveals that Election Day count was correct

New Hampshire State Rep. Heidi Hamer (D-Hillsborough Dist. 17) revealed on Saturday morning that the audit of Windham, New Hampshire’s November vote and subsequent recount reveals that the original Election Day count was accurate. Posting on Facebook, Rep. Hamer, who is a member of the State House of Representatives Election Committee, said:

State Rep. Heidi Hamer is a member of the House Elections Committee

Interesting and are we satisfied now: For those concerned with the results of the Windham audit: the forensic audit machine count reportedly got the same count for the total number of ballots: 9926 machine countable ballots, 80 which could only be counted by hand, 10,006 in total. This is exactly the same result as the Election Day count.

It was the recount, which was triggered by a Democrat who had lost a race for state representative in the traditionally Republican town of 14,000, that apparently had been inaccurate. According to a statement issued by the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office before the audit took place,

The results of the recount showed the four republican candidates each gaining approximately 300 votes and St. Laurent losing 99 votes. The other three democratic candidates each gained in the range of 18 to 28 votes which is not unusual in a recount of machine counted ballots in a town the size of Windham.

Rep. Hamer did not say what may have caused the inaccurate recount.

New Hampshire State Rep. Heidi Hamer (Dem — Hillsborough Dist. 17)

State Rep. Tim Smith (D-Manchester), who represents Hillsborough County District 17 (Manchester Ward 10) along with Heidi Hamer, commented, “From what I’ve seen it looks like the recount, not the election-day count, is where the problem was.”

He went on to say, “Very rare — usually recounts don’t get results so far off. It’ll be interesting to see if they can figure out why/how the recount got messed up so badly.”

Donald Trump Statement

The Windham election results have become a national issue. The wide discrepancy in the reported Election Day vote count and the results of the recount were used by supporters of Donald Trump and the ex-President himself as proof of Trump’s claim that the 2020 Presidential election was rife with fraud.

Allegations of election fraud in the Granite State, which hosts the First-in-the-Nation Presidential Primary every four years, were denied by Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner. Sununu is a Republican and Gardener was a Democrat when he served as a member of the State House of Representatives.

Corey Lewandowski, who served as the manager of Trump’s successful23016 presidential campaign, lives in Windham. Lewandowski is a political operative with ambitions for higher office, having considered running against U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen in 2019.

Some media outlets have questioned his role in the Windham vote controversy, claiming his statements on the matter seemed to bolster Trump’s claim that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from him.

After being the target of criticism, Lewandowski stated publicly that Trump did not believe that the vote count discrepancy in Windham meant there had been massive voter fraud in New Hampshire. He said that it was Trump’s belief that the Windham situation highlighted the need to guarantee the security of the election process.

Lewandowski was soon contradicted by Donald Trump himself, who on May 6th, issued a statement praising the “patriots” of Windham for seeking the “truth” about what he called a “tainted and corrupt Election” —

Congratulations to the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire, for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election. The spirit for transparency and justice is being displayed all over the Country by media outlets which do not represent Fake News. People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history. Congratulations Windham — look forward to seeing the results.

The results are now in. Donald Trump has been proven wrong.