The Soapbox: Time is running out to address the city’s homeless problem, if it hasn’t already

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Our city and state should be ashamed of this situation at the county courthouse in Manchester.

The state has to step up and do the right thing. Downtown Manchester will be a larger homeless shelter if nothing is done. The city is slowly falling apart and businesses will be closing and moving out at a faster rate than ever before.

This will affect the SNHU Arena and hotels in the area along with the ability to hold conventions.

Time is running out if it hasn’t already.

Denis Hebert is a lifetime Manchester resident