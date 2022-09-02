The Soapbox: The Importance of Voting

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

In Hillsborough 20, a district where a mere handful of votes could be the difference between electing a progressive candidate or not, it’s crucial we all turn out to vote. Because of this, I wanted to take a minute to talk about two politicians who need our support.

Alissandra Murray organizes young people and brings them into the political process to protect voting rights, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Joshua Query chairs the LGBTQ caucus in the state legislature. They have been a reliable and vocal supporter of reproductive rights; co-sponsoring an amendment to the state constitution to protect government infringement on the right to make reproductive medical decisions.

Both of these incredible candidates support measures that will increase the stock of affordable housing units that are environmentally and economically efficient. Plus, they both support increasing the minimum wage, protecting the rights of immigrants in New Hampshire, and fighting for policies that promote racial justice and equity, amongst other things.

In addition, both candidates champion climate justice and refuse donations from fossil fuel companies, lobbyists, and executives. It’s imperative that we elect candidates that are willing to act now, not later, in the fight against climate change, especially while NH faces increasingly worse floods and droughts.

I emphatically encourage everyone reading right now to turn out on Sept 13 and again on Nov 8 to elect these inspiring, young, progressive candidates who will fight for the working people of Manchester in the State House.

