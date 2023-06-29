The Soapbox: SCOTUS Right to end race-based discrimination in college admissions

O P I N I O N

Don’t listen to the noise, the Supreme Court got this one right. The court’s recent decision on the College Admissions Fairness Case is a win for Americans across the nation. This landmark ruling upholds the principles of fairness, meritocracy, and equal opportunity that are essential to the American Dream. This Court’s decision is crucial in maintaining a level playing field for all students.

Earning your place in society is the American way. Our nation believes in the power of a merit-based system, which rewards hard work, dedication, and individual achievements. It is vital to recognize that true equality lies not in preferential treatment or quotas but in providing equal opportunities for all, regardless of one’s race or background. The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms this core conservative principle, ensuring that students are evaluated on their individual merits rather than predetermined factors that undermine fairness.

The Supreme Court upheld the principles set forth in the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law. By affirming that race should not be the decisive factor in college admissions, the Court rightly struck a blow against race-based decision-making and reinforced the importance of adhering to constitutional principles. The decision rightly eliminates discrimination against hard work and the pursuit of excellence. Specifically, the court affirmed that you cannot be denied college admission solely because you were born to Asian or Caucasian parents.

It is essential to distinguish between promoting true diversity and pursuing diversity for the sake of numerical representation. Diversity can be a natural outcome of merit-based selection processes rather than artificially engineered through racial preferences. By eliminating race as a decisive factor in college admissions, the Supreme Court’s decision encourages institutions to focus on fostering intellectual diversity, where students from different backgrounds and experiences come together to enrich the academic environment.

The Court’s ruling acknowledges that every student, regardless of their racial or ethnic background, deserves a fair chance to succeed. By removing race as an overarching consideration, the Court’s decision ensures that all applicants can compete on a level playing field, ultimately promoting excellence in higher education. When I applied to West Point as a High School student I was asked to apply as a minority. I refused. I wanted to be just like everyone else. My application was selected competitively based on the merits. That’s the American way.

The Supreme Court has demonstrated its commitment to upholding constitutional principles, preserving the rule of law, and promoting equal opportunity. By deciding in favor of a merit-based system and eliminating race as a decisive factor in college admissions, the Court has taken a significant step toward ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all students. As hard-working Americans, living the American dream, we recognize the importance of this ruling in preserving the foundations of our society and embracing a future where individual achievements are valued above all.

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” This ruling takes us closer to achieving that dream.

