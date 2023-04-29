The Soapbox: My wish is for a return to pride in the U.S.A.

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

When I was a kid the veterans were coming home after serving in World War II. They started families, built houses, bought cars, and made our economy boom. It was a great time to be an American. They had just conquered a dictator who tried to take over the world, killing millions of innocent people in the process. We were proud of our country then. President Kennedy said “Don’t ask what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

The babies born during this time were called baby boomers. Maybe we were the spoiled generation, who lived off their hard work. We questioned authority and protested when we thought we had to. This set an example for future generations, maybe not a good example to set, looking back on it now. This trend seems to have continued to a point where young people protest the most minor issues.

Our government hasn’t helped either, with the endless wars. Now it seems like if you don’t address someone with the pronoun that they want, they need to go to a safe room for a good cry. We need to educate today’s young people about how, back in 1944, young soldiers were getting ready to storm the beaches of Normandy, France. They knew that there was a good chance that they would die doing so but they did it anyway so that their fellow men and women could be free.

There’s a graveyard in France full of American soldiers who gave their lives for freedom. The French people take care of the graves to show their gratitude for the soldiers. Our young people have a good example to follow.

My wish is that our young people can once again be proud of their country and that the people in charge can also work toward making the country worth being proud of, as well.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Your thoughtful prose on topics of general interest are welcome. Send submissions for consideration to publisher@manchesterinklink.com, subject line: The Soapbox.