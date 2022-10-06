The Soapbox: My frustration with how the community deals with the homeless population

O P I N I O N

Editor’s note: The following submission was submitted to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. It was not read into the record, so the author, former At-Large Alderman Dan O’Neil, has asked for it to be published here.

Oct. 2, 2022

Honorable Board of Mayor & Alderman:

I apologize that I can be at the BMA meeting on Tuesday but my son has soccer Tuesday night.

I asked that my letter be read into the record.

I write this letter after continued frustration with how the community deals with the homeless population in the city

I have read in past weeks the criticism of the city by folks living at Colonial Village and the condos on Riverfront Drive regarding the homeless camps along the river. I don’t think they are wrong.

I was very disappointed and sad that Schonna Green left working for the city. During my time in elected office, I found Schonna to be hard-working, dedicated to her efforts and innovative, such as the HOPE program she had presented back in 2021. What I didn’t expect during my time working with her was the amount of pushback she received in the community on trying to bring positive change.

In July this past summer, I met a friend for breakfast in Salisbury, Mass. The waitress asked me where I was from. When I told her Manchester, NH, she told me that she used to like coming to the Palace Theater for shows. She told me she won’t go to the Palace Theater again as the last time she was in Manchester, she was approached by three different homeless people asking for money. She felt unsafe.

Some in the community think things are great with the homeless population. I asked myself if any of those people drive on Merrimack Street along Veterans Park or do they drive on Pine Street or Chestnut Street along Victory Park. They see a much different world than I see.

Do those same people that think things are great with the homeless go to youth soccer games at Livingston Park as I do and see the fences damaged? Did they go to any Little League games at NLL this spring/summer as I did where at one-point feces was smeared on the inside of dugouts? Did they go to any youth baseball games at Precourt Park this summer and this fall as I have and see the homeless activity around Nutts Pond? Does anyone see the growing panhandling locations in the city as I do and see motorists still giving them money?

A small number in Manchester looked for help and have developed a relationship with experts in San Antonio, a city where people traveled from all over the country to see their successes and what didn’t work for them in dealing with the homeless and the opioid crisis. The San Antonio folks came to Manchester twice, made observations and then we did little if anything with their recommendations.

Some of San Antonio’s recommendations:

Focus that the vast majority of people that have substance abuse issues and/or are chronically homeless have some level of mental health illness. Mental health is where to focus.

Consider creating the “Courtyard” model in the city.

Make data-driven decisions when it comes to funding. If a program isn’t showing results, stop funding it.

Create or expand various types of housing to serve the needs of those who are homeless. I think that was something Schonna Green was working on when she left.

It bothers me that without knowledge, people not living in Manchester would question our school system or crime. I have no problem defending our school system or safety in the city. I can’t however defend how our community has – and is – dealing with the homeless population. Some believe we have failed and I don’t know that I can disagree with them.

