The Soapbox: ‘Most who know me see that I believe strongly in giving back to our community’

Manchester families don’t ask for much. They look for leaders who will keep taxes low, deliver a quality education for our kids, fight crime, address the homeless crisis, and improve our quality of life. Regrettably, a majority on the Board of Mayor and Alderman are failing at even these basic tasks. It is time for change.

On March 15th there will be a special election for alderman in Ward 9 due to the unfortunate passing of the Honorable Barbara Shaw. After much consideration, I decided step up and run for this seat to continue my promise to always look for ways to make our city a better place for current and future generations.

Although no one can replace Barbara, it is important for us to have a voice on the board of Mayor and Aldermen who will truly represent the hard-working, middle-class families of Ward 9.

Like most of my neighbors in our ward, mine is a blue-collar family facing the same financial burdens as taxpayers across this city. Similar to most, my husband and I cannot afford higher property taxes, especially as the cost of energy, food, and other services simultaneously increase. I am a fiscal conservative who isn’t just talking the talk on keeping your taxes low though — as a former state legislator representing our ward, I have a voting record to prove it. While in Concord, I held firm to keeping spending low both at the state and county levels. During that period, I served on the House Education Committee, where I sponsored several bills that were passed into law and have since become models for other states and school districts across the country. Those pieces of legislation made education for our youngest learners more engaging, gave teachers more freedom in the classroom, and gave parents a stronger voice in their child’s education.

At the State House, I developed a proud and proven record of working across party lines, and stood up to my own party when necessary for the benefit of my constituents. That is something I will continue at City Hall as your next alderman.

Most who know me see that I believe strongly in giving back to our community, which is why I have a long record of volunteering here in Queen City. I started a volunteer-run drama club at Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School, coached and volunteered for South Soccer, South Little League, and Highland Goffe’s-Falls Basketball. I served as the PTA president for my children’s elementary school, which then lead to my service on the New Hampshire PTA executive board. As a testament to my concern about our children’s future, I have spent countless hours volunteering for Manchester schools as a teacher’s helper and as a substitute teacher. I have even served as Selectman for Ward 9 and on the Manchester Heritage Commission, where I focused on preserving our city’s past, while also seeking to prepare it for the future. I love our community, and I promise to continue that commitment of giving back to it as Ward 9’s next alderman.

The south side of Manchester has been a good place for my husband and I to raise our children. However, Ward 9 is not immune to what is happening across the city, especially with regards to crime and homelessness. We, the citizens of the ward, have been reaching out to our leaders at City Hall for help with the homeless encampments for well over a year. I even brought WMUR-TV’s news team down to the encampment behind Walmart in September to hopefully gain the attention of the Mayor and aldermen — but our voices went unheard. Not only did the encampment grow, but others popped up all along our walking trails.

Trash and graffiti have become commonplace on our trails, roads, and brides due to neglect from the city. Crime continues to increase on our streets, and the opioid epidemic has only gotten worse. This is all unacceptable.

Now that there is an election in our ward, people are starting to pay attention to these issues, but it is too little too late from folks who will forget to put our needs as a priority once the final votes are tabulated. I have a proven track record of fighting for Manchester and working tirelessly for its people, and that will never change.

To my fellow Ward 9 residents, I ask for your support and vote on March 15th. I would be honored if you would allow me to be your voice on the board of Mayor and Aldermen, so that our needs are not forgotten. Together, we can return our corner of Manchester to the safe and incredible neighborhood that we have enjoyed for years, while seeking to make our whole city a better place for everyone who calls it home.

For more information about my plans to improve Manchester, please go to www.victoriaformanchester. com.