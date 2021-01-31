The Soapbox: Join me in opposing HB 20, a bill that will increase property taxes and hurt our public schools

OPINION

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Re: House Bill 20, “The Dick Hinch Education Freedom Account Program”

I am opposed to HB 20 which has a scheduled Public Hearing of the House Education Committee on Tuesday Feb. 2 at 1:15 p.m. You can join me and register your opposition.

⇒Go to NH General Court’s website.

⇒Scroll down to “Links to remote meetings.”

⇒Click “House remote testimony.”

⇒Click on calendar for Feb. 2 – select “House Education Committee” select “I am a member of the Public”

⇒Click “I oppose the Bill.”

You will then fill in your name, phone number and email address to have your voice counted.

Please be sure to do this in advance of the 1:15 p.m. hearing time.

Members of the public can join the webinar using the following link on Zoom: Webinar ID: 998 0062 0017

This bill is dangerous to NH taxpayers. This bill will increase property taxes and will hurt our public schools.

This is a voucher system using public funds to send students to charter or private (including religious) schools, home-schooling & to use the funds to pay for sending students to private schools outside NH. There is no income limitation, this means even the wealthiest would receive the same funds.

Students with disabilities would be required to wave their rights under NH and federal law – this means their rights to IEPs, services and the basic right to any sort of free education in the least restrictive environment possible.

Public school funding is public. Public schools must account for how funds are actually spent. Under HB 20 there is no accountability.

Participating students are not subject to any annual testing or assessment and there is nothing mandating that students reach or surpass the minimum academic and educational thresholds, as currently there is in place for NH’s Public schools.

Please support OUR taxpayer-funded PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Thoughtful commentary on topics of interest or in response to other posts are welcome. Send submissions to carolrobidoux@manchesterinklink.com, subject line: The Soapbox.

State Rep. Heidi Hamer, D-Hillborough 17, represents Manchester’s Ward 10.