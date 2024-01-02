The Soapbox: It’s time we elect our Secretary of State

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Every two years in November, New Hampshire voters go to the polls and perform the most important civic duty: New Hampshire votes. In 2020, New Hampshire ranked 7th in total voter turnout with 75.5% of registered voters casting a ballot (1). Knowing this, why do New Hampshire voters only elect one statewide executive? Shouldn’t voters have the greatest impact on who runs our state? Consistently, the election for New Hampshire Secretary of State has been extremely competitive and close.

In 2018, Incumbent Secretary of State Bill Gardner ran for a historic 22nd term for SOS. Gardner was challenged by 2016 gubernatorial candidate and former executive councilor Colin Van Ostern. Van Ostern heavily scrutinized Gardner on his record and raised $200,000 through his campaign committee. In the end, Gardner was reelected with 209 votes to Van Ostern’s 205 votes (2).

In 2022, former State Senator Melanie Levesque launched a bid for Secretary of State against incumbent David Scanlon. Another well-organized campaign cycle led to a second close, yet more decisive, race with Scanlon receiving 237 votes to Senator Levesque’s 175. (3)

Knowing this, I believe it is time to let the people of New Hampshire have the chance to directly elect their Secretary of State. The Secretary of State’s main job is to oversee other elections throughout the state from Governor to Select Board. With this important responsibility, there is an argument to be had about leaving this choice out of the hands of voters. However, 34 other states let their citizens directly elect their SOS so why should New Hampshire be any different? (4) It’s time to trust the people of New Hampshire. It’s for the voters to choose their Secretary of State.

Footnotes

1 States That Had the Highest 2020 Voter Turnout | Stacker

2 NH Secretary of State Gardner Re-Elected to 22nd Term | Courthouse News Service

3 Scanlan scores decisive win to remain secretary of state (yahoo.com)

4 State executive offices – Ballotpedia

