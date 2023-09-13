The Soapbox: ‘I wholeheartedly endorse June Trisciani for mayor’

O P I N I O N

I wholeheartedly endorse June Trisciani for Mayor of Manchester. June possesses a unique blend of leadership qualities, a deep commitment to the arts, and a vision for our community that aligns with the cultural aspirations of our city.

I have known June personally for over 15 years, and have witnessed her unwavering dedication to promoting and nurturing the arts in our community. Her involvement in cultural initiatives, such as the recent preservation of the French Building and Chandler House, showcases her genuine passion for the arts.

Like her deep generational roots in Manchester, June’s commitment to the arts has a long and distinguished history in the city. In 2017, June was a key figure in the creation of ArtFront NH , a multi-media art and performance collaboration. ArtFront’s events in downtown Manchester drew hundreds of residents, many of whom experienced the transformative quality of art for the first time. She is a long-time member of the Currier Museum’s Advisory Council and has been engaged with the Manchester Arts Commission and the Parker Street Mural Project. In 2016 she served as chair for the Currier Art Gala, the Currier’s top annual fundraising event. June also taught at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, now New England College.

Besides her passion for the arts, June possesses the leadership skills and experience needed to drive positive change in our city. This, coupled with her extensive network of connections within our community, positions June as the ideal candidate to lead us into a prosperous and culturally vibrant future. I urge you to join me in supporting June Trisciani in her campaign for Mayor. Together, we can work towards a brighter future for our city, one where the arts flourish and our community thrives.

Bill Stelling, Manchester