The Soapbox: Good fiscal policy in NH is not a zero-sum game

Public policy too often seems inaccessible to people, since not many folks have the time to follow the ins and outs of governments. The types of budgets that people know best are their household ones – “How can I pay for that or hold off on that until my next paycheck?” Those are the decisions New Hampshire residents are focused on. That feeling was real for me during my childhood and adulthood.<

I shared a bit of my journey to show precisely how fiscal policy (enacted well) can lead to a vibrant, flourishing, just, and equitable New Hampshire for all. As the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a nonpartisan, independent policy research nonprofit organization based in Concord, and a father to two young daughters, I spend a considerable amount of my professional and personal life thinking about the importance of fiscal policy, as well as who it helps and who it leaves behind.

Thanks in part to good fiscal policy, I am where I am today. When I say, “fiscal policy,” I am referring to policymakers’ decisions on which types of programs the government invests in and to what extent those policy interventions better the lives of residents and result in economic security for all. When I look at how fiscal policy touched my life, I think about living in a homeless shelter and federal nutrition programs that helped feed us in that one bedroom we had in that shelter. As a then-elementary student, I am reminded of the free school meal program that sustained me throughout my school day. I remember how long it took my family to get a housing voucher (Section 8) and then the additional time it took to find an apartment. As a result of the Federal Housing Administration’s first-time home buyers’ loan program, my parents achieved the dream of home ownership in Manchester in their late 30s. I also think about the mix of federal and state fiscal policy that allowed me to be the first person in my family to graduate from college, albeit with over $40,000 in student loans, after going to an in-state university. While I was grateful for the opportunity to obtain my bachelor’s degree (which many employers see as a requirement), the student debt burden I gained, like other working-class students, is an example of fiscal policy that would benefit many if revised.