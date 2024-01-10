The Soapbox: Ethics complaint highlights drawbacks of unpaid legislature

O P I N I O N

A few weeks ago, the Legislative Ethics Committee issued an advisory opinion on the concern of Rep. Alissandra Murray (D-Manchester) being employed by Reproductive Freedom Fund NH, an organization that raises funds to pay for abortions. Josie Pinto, Murray’s co-worker at RFFNH, had registered as a lobbyist with the NH Secretary of State and later testified on legislation related to abortion. In response to this perceived conflict of interest, the Legislative Ethics Committee directed Murray to recuse on any bill which RFFNH lobbies for or against.

While Rep. Murray’s employment happens to focus on a more overtly political issue, it’s not shocking that the few who are able to maintain employment while simultaneously serving in public office will eventually encounter a conflict of interest. I fail to see the difference between Rep. Murray’s employment situation and that of a landlord voting on renter’s rights or a police officer voting on cannabis legalization.

With a 400-member “citizen legislature,” it’s nearly guaranteed that every lawmaker will eventually handle legislation that impacts a personal interest. Many lawmakers work in fields directly regulated by the legislature — landlords, restaurant owners, casino owners, etc. — and every form of employment creates a potential conflict of interest.

One way to address this recurring theme of conflicts of interest would be a constitutional amendment to reasonably compensate NH’s legislature, alleviating lawmakers of the need to earn a living while in office. Any accounting professor will tell you, the best way to avoid corruption in politics is to pay politicians.

In offering a legislative pay of only $100 per year, we do not invite all walks of life into our so-called “citizen legislature.” Instead, we rely on wealthy elites to address working-class problems. In considering why New Hampshire is the only New England state that has failed to legalize cannabis, or why our legislature is so slow to expand housing and address homelessness, the cause is clear: a volunteer legislature overpopulated by older, wealthy, retired citizens shielded from working-class problems.

As governor, I will work to bring about a legislative system which is representative of all people. It’s high time we legalized cannabis, resolved the statewide education funding inequities, and addressed the current housing crisis. Readers can help New Hampshire make progress by donating at VoteKiper.com.

