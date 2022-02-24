The Soapbox: ‘Enough with the dirty politics, Victoria’

O P I N I O N

Barbara Shaw’s passing was sudden and unexpected. It hit hard for many people—her family especially, as well as the residents of Ward 9 who had long depended on her advocacy and public service. Now there is a special election in Ward 9 to fill some very big shoes. However, I’m sorry to say that one candidate in this special election has made a mockery of the process.

When I ran for Alderman At-Large last year, I was committed to a clean campaign. I had no other motivation except to help my community, to act with civility and common sense, and never stoop to slander or character assassination. This is why I came within 100 votes of winning despite being a first-time candidate, and I’m proud of the campaign I ran. My friend, Jim Burkush, is running for Alderman in Ward 9, and I know he has the same commitment to act with respect and maturity in his campaign.

Unfortunately, his opponent’s campaign seems to consist entirely of gossip. On social media, I have seen his opponent suggest that her candidacy would have been supported by the late Alderman Shaw. However, Barbara told me firsthand that she was going to retire after this term, and that she planned to endorse Jim Burkush. In fact, Barbara’s widower, Jeff, proudly displays a Burkush for Alderman sign on the lawn of the home he shared with his wife. I’m disappointed to see Jim’s opponent try to put words in the mouth of a leader who left us too soon.

Worse still, I have seen Jim’s opponent claim that he is “out of touch” with Ward 9 residents because he has a pension. I have been shocked to watch this candidate attempt to paint Jim’s well-earned retirement benefits, as well as the retirement benefits of all city workers, as some sort of entitlement. Many people are unaware that firefighters who have many years on the job are not eligible to receive social security. The “pension” she refers to is actually the firefighter’s equivalent of an IRA, and firefighters contribute 11.8 percent of every paycheck into the state retirement system. Jim paid for it, and he earned it.

Jim started his career in firefighting at age 18. At the time, the pay was so low that Jim did side jobs painting houses and driving trucks. Jim worked hard and was eventually promoted to Fire Chief—a position he held from 2008 until he retired in 2016. Upon his retirement, Jim had worked 44 years in firefighting and emergency management. I worked with Jim, side by side, for decades. No matter the emergency situation, fires, accidents, natural or manmade disasters, countless human tragedies, or whether he was managing a budget of $20 million, Jim provided dedicated, selfless service to this community. If anyone is “out of touch,” it’s Jim’s opponent. She doesn’t know the first thing about firefighting, public safety, or running a governmental organization.

Jim has lived on the same street his entire life. His brother and father were Manchester firefighters. Now Jim’s son is a Manchester firefighter, and Jim’s son-in-law is a police officer. Public service is the Burkush family tradition, and service to this community is his calling.

I’m reminded of the saying, “You can never build yourself up by tearing someone else down.” I’ve been disappointed to see that Jim’s opponent is relying on false claims, mudslinging, and belittling a good man who risked it all to keep this city safe—someone who has literally saved lives—to prop up her campaign. Enough with the dirty politics.

I invite the residents of Ward 9 to cast a ballot for Jim Burkush in the special election on March 15th. This city needs leadership, not offensive criticism.